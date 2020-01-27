USA Express Legal & Investigative Services celebrates milestone with Forbes Business Council

Harry Kazakian

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harry Kazakian , President & CEO of USA Express Legal & Investigative Services , is celebrating his one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel.“We are so pleased to have Harry Kazakian entering year two as a member of Forbes Business Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Harry Kazakian is an important part of that community.”“USA Express is a recognized leader in the legal investigation community, and membership in the Forbes Council provides an opportunity to share our deep expertise and valuable insight with everyone,” Kazakian said. “I look forward to learning from other members knowledge and experience.”ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. More information is available at forbescouncils.com.ABOUT USA EXPRESSWe are litigation support professionals who have been working together for more than 20 years. We provide full scale investigations, using tools and technology such as state-of-the-art FARO and drones. Our management team consists of lawyers, process servers, private investigators, insurance claims adjustors and attorney services professionals ready to fulfill your litigation support needs.



