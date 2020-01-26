Issued by NCRI

Iran: Posting messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leader in Tehran, other cities

Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway

“We will take back Iran from the mullahs”
— Massoud Rajavi

"We will take back Iran from the mullahs"

In the early hours of yesterday and today, January 25 and 26, 2020, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance’s Leader, in several locations in Tehran, including Nirouyeh Havaie (Air Force) District, Imam Ali Expressway, Narmak, Manouchehri, Damavand, and Vosouq streets, as well as in Mashhad, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Karaj, Semnan, and Behbahan.

The banners read, “The Iranian people and their rebellious children will determine the destiny on the ground,” “World must know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader,” “We will take back Iran from the clutches of the mullahs,” “Wherever you are, undertake your responsibilities,” “Death to the murderous Khamenei,” “Don’t call me seditionist, you the oppressor are the seditionist,” “Death to the principle of the velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule),” “Hail to Rajavi,” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei).”

The actions by Resistance Units occur at a time when the regime’s suppressive forces continue to remain on alert fearing the upsurge in anti-regime protests.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Tehran – Manoucheri Street

Tehran – Vosouq Street

Tehran – Nirouyeh Havaie (Air Force) District

Shiraz

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

