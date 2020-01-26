Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway

PARIS, FRANCE, January 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this evening, Saturday, January 25, 2020, defiant youth set fire to a large poster of the criminal commander of the terrorist Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, on Niayesh Expressway, north of the capital.

So extensive were the flames that the regime had to deploy fire engines to extinguish the burning poster.

Also, earlier this morning, defiant youth torched pictures of the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the eliminated terror master Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and other Iranian cities, including, Karaj, Tabriz, Ardebil, Iranshahr, Neishabour, and Khoy.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 25, 2020



