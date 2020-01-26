Issued by NCRI

Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway

Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway

Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway

So extensive were the flames that the regime had to deploy fire engines to extinguish the burning poster.”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this evening, Saturday, January 25, 2020, defiant youth set fire to a large poster of the criminal commander of the terrorist Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, on Niayesh Expressway, north of the capital.

So extensive were the flames that the regime had to deploy fire engines to extinguish the burning poster.

Also, earlier this morning, defiant youth torched pictures of the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the eliminated terror master Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and other Iranian cities, including, Karaj, Tabriz, Ardebil, Iranshahr, Neishabour, and Khoy.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 25, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Tehran – Niayesh Expressway

Tehran – Niayesh Expressway

Tehran Soleimani

Tehran Soleimani

Ardebil- Soleimani

Ardebil- Soleimani

Tabriz-Soleimani

Tabriz-Soleimani

Karaj - Soleimani

Karaj - Soleimani

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway
Iran: Torching pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, 9 other cities
Iran: Posting messages, posters of Resistance’s Leader Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, 22 cities
View All Stories From This Author