African constitutional courts watch out for corruption

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 25 - The Constitutional Courts of Africa should be on the look out for the processes of fighting against corruption underway in the continent, to justify its existence, said Friday in Luanda the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe, Luke Malaba.,

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the visit by a delegation of participants in the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CJCA) to the Angolan Parliament, Luke Malaba said that all jurisdictional organisations should be on the alert.

A member of the CJCA Executive Bureau, Judge Luke Malaba stressed that if Constitutional Courts are “inattentive”, they will have no reason for their existence.

The judicial magistrate recalled that the organisation, created by the African Union, is tasked with establishing constitutional promotion, making the constitutionalism a culture, in order to develop and guarantee the protection of the rights of its peoples, especially the marginalised.

This measure will help the marginalised peoples to also enjoy the protection from the Constitution and promote a better social, political and economic environment.

Angola, which is represented by the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Manuel Aragão, chairs the Conference of African Constitutional Jurisdictions (CJCA) since June 2019.

CJCA comprises 55 Constitutional Courts in Africa.

