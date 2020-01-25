President gets message from Chadian counterpart
The Chadian head of state's special envoy, Abdelkerin Idriss Deby, delivered the letter, whose content has not been disclosed.
At the end of the audience, Abdelkerin Deby, who is President's Office deputy director, did not speak to the press.
Angola and Chad are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).,
