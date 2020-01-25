"The Europe Contract Logistics market accounted for US$ 57,102.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2018–2025, to account for US$ 80,980.8 Mn in 2025

Factors including the rapid advancement of the manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies driving the Europe Contract Logistics market. Manufacturing industries thus tend to focus more on their core competencies of manufacturing and outsource the rest to other stakeholders in the value chain.

The growing need for efficient supply chain system for the manufacturing sector seemed to be imminent as contract logistics players focus on several aspects of supply chain management. It provides advanced and assured management of goods from the production line until the consumer and reverse, the role of contract logistics becomes much more critical are expected to drive the Europe market for Contract Logistics. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the Europe Contract Logistics market.



The Europe Contract Logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe Contract Logistics market further.



For instance, Contract logistics is becoming important for many companies with the increase in industrialization and growth in customer demand.However, in 2016, European Union has implemented the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is applicable from the 25th May 2018 and this regulation may act as a challenge for the logistics industry to manage the data.



GDPR is European Union’s act for data protection for the companies which are based in Europe as well as for the companies that are based outside Europe & doing business in collaboration with European based companies.These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the Europe Contract Logistics market.



These initiative provide various benefits to the Contract Logistics based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of Europe Contract Logistics markets. This is further expected to provide the Europe Contract Logistics market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of Europe Contract Logistics market.



Based on services, the transportation segment is leading the Europe Contract Logistics market whereas the warehousing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.Contract Logistics companies offer to the warehouse of products, fulfilling orders, and freight forwarding.



It manages warehousing and shipping of products which allows manufacturing companies to focus more on production, marketing, selling, and other core activities.Warehousing services also involve order fulfillment such as packing and transportation of inventory.



Warehouse stores their client’s products until the point of sale, and after the order comes, the products are packed and transferred to the designated customer. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support Europe Contract Logistics industry by innovating advanced technological components.



The overall Europe Contract Logistics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe Contract Logistics market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the Contract Logistics market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Contract Logistics industry. Some of the players present in Contract Logistics market are Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Ryder System among others.

