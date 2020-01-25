South America Metakaolin Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Application

The South America Metakaolin market was valued at US$ 6,875. 3 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to generate US$ 10,203. 3 thousand by 2027.

Factors such as the growing construction sector coupled with the significant shift of the consumers towards sustainable building materials are driving the market growth.



Further, some other key driving factors behind fast adoption and growth rate of metakaolin in the South American market includes an upsurge in the middle-class population as well as growth in urbanization in developing economies such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Colombia among others.The demand for metakaolin has increased within the region, particularly in Colombia and Chile, owing to massive investment in infrastructure development.



Moreover, Brazil and Argentina have embarked on major road and highway construction programmers, as well as instigating projects for new tunnels and bridges. Metakaolin is mostly used in the construction of tunneling work, bridges & dams and nuclear power stations which provides an opportunity for the metakaolin market over the projected period.



Some of the most common applications of metakaolin ceramic, refractories, mortars, geopolymers, concrete admixtures, and others.These applications have a huge growth potential especially in major South American markets including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.



Moreover, the concrete admixture segment holds the largest share in the South America metakaolin market.The concrete admixture is the most widely used and versatile building materials which are generally used to resist compressive force.



The Admixture metakaolin, when used at optimum quantity, tend to increase the strength of the concrete mix when compared with conventional concrete.



The market for metakaolin in South America is witnessing growth owing to the increased infrastructure growth and high investments in the construction sector.The key factors that drive the metakaolin market in South America include the recovery of the construction sector, a surge in public-private partnerships, and rapid urbanization in developed and developing countries.



With construction markets on the rise, the demand for metakaolin in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period.Moreover, in the recent period, the Brazilian economy is moving towards an economic development phase.



With a large domestic market, favorable government measures and strong economic growth.



The overall South America metakaolin market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the South America metakaolin market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the South America metakaolin market based on the segmentation provided.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the South America metakaolin market.

