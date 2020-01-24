When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Quesos La Ricura LTD. of Hicksville, NY, is recalling 12 oz. packages of Cotija Cheese (Queso Cotija) because it may be contaminated with Shiga toxin producing E. coli bacteria (Shiga toxin producing E. coli). Shiga toxin producing E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Cotija Cheese (Queso Cotija) was distributed through retail stores in NY, NC, PA, GA, FL

This product comes in a plastic wrapped yellow styrofoam container with a label reading “Quesos La Ricura Queso Cotija, Cotija Cheese aged over 60 days” UPC: 7 69087 00933 6 and a weight of 12 oz. This information only applies to “Sell By” date May 20, 2020-3/ May 20, 2020-4.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

A voluntary recall has initiated after sampling at retail by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services discovered that the product was contaminated with Shiga toxin producing E. coli.

Consumers who have purchased Quesos La Ricura Cotija Cheese (Queso Cotija) are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (516) 932-5756; M-F, 9 am- 3 pm EST.