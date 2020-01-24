There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,885 in the last 365 days.

Select Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DUNN, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $13.0 million, or $0.69 and $0.68 per basic and diluted share, respectively. This was a decrease of 5.4% in net income compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.  Net income per share declined approximately 20.7% for basic and 21.8% for diluted share from the $0.87 per basic and diluted share reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. The additional decline in per share results is primarily attributable to the increase in weighted average shares outstanding during 2019 as compared to 2018, as the Company issued 5,270,834 shares of common stock in the third quarter of 2018 in a public offering. The increase in weighted shares outstanding was partially offset by common stock share repurchases completed during 2019.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 and $0.16 per basic and diluted share, respectively, a decrease of 6.1% in net income compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The per share results were relatively flat on a linked-quarter basis due to a reduction in weighted average shares outstanding in the 2019 fourth quarter as compared to the 2019 third quarter, as the Company made additional share repurchases during the last six months of 2019.

The decrease in net income in 2019 compared to 2018 was impacted by expenses associated with new branches in Holly Springs, North Carolina (the Raleigh area) and Virginia Beach, Virginia plus the sale of our Six Mile, South Carolina branch and the closing of the Washington, North Carolina branch.  Expenses were also incurred with newly opened loan production offices located in Winston-Salem and Durham, North Carolina in preparation for the anticipated February 2020 opening of a branch in Cornelius, North Carolina (Charlotte area).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth and increasing yield which was offset by an increase in securities at a lower yield and a reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018.  The yield on those assets increased 13 basis points, from 4.92% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 5.05% for the same period in 2019.  This was primarily due to higher rates on recently originated loans which was offset with a reduction of accretion from acquired loans on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $17.2 million, to $801.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $818.6 million for the third quarter in 2019 to take advantage of the reduced rate environment, with the cost of those funds decreasing from 1.52% to 1.46%, or 6 basis points. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.05% and net interest spread was 3.59%. In the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 3.94% and net interest spread was 3.46%.  

Net interest income was $46.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $495,000 from the $47.4 million in net interest income reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. While the Company’s total interest income increased by approximately $1.6 million in 2019 versus 2018, this increase was more than offset by an increase in interest in the cost of funds of approximately $2.1 million. The Company’s increase in total interest income was fueled by an increase in loans and purchases of securities with higher yields. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.2 billion for 2019 compared with $1.1 billion for 2018, while the yield on those assets increased 1 basis point from 5.02% to 5.03%, which was primarily due to the increase in rates on purchased investment securities and other earning assets.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $28.4 million, to $795.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $823.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the cost of those funds increasing from 1.15% to 1.45%, or 30 basis points. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.04% and net interest spread was 3.58%.  For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest margin was 4.19% and net interest spread was 3.88%. The increase in the interest rates on deposits was the primary driver of a lower net interest margin in 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $302,000, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to trends in the loan portfolio. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company had a $395,000 reverse provision for the fourth quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision of loan losses of $231,000, based primarily on net charge-offs of $478,000 and improved qualitative loan factors during the quarter.  In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $33,000, a net charge-off rate of 0.01% of average loans, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.19% in the third quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $438,000, compared to a recovery of $156,000 for 2018. This increase for 2019 was based primarily on loan growth and net charge-offs incurred that were partially offset by the reduction of qualitative loan factors.  In 2018, the reverse provision was driven primarily by a reduction in the concentration ratios in commercial real estate and construction loans exceeding regulatory concentration guidelines. This reduction was a result of the Company’s equity investment of $25.0 million in the Bank from the proceeds of the August 2018 common stock offering. The net charge-off ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 0.08%, compared to 0.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $2,000 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $5,000, to $303,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $308,000 for the third quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $121,000 from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019. Fees from presold mortgages decreased by $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $148,000, from $218,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Company sold two investment securities in the third quarter of 2019 for a gain of $48,000. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 million, an increase of $718,000, or 15.3%, from the year ended December 31, 2018. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $37,000, to $1.2 million, for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $377,000 from the year ended December 31, 2018 to the year ended December 31, 2019. Fees from presold mortgages increased non-interest income by $256,000 in 2019 to $753,000 from $497,000 for 2018. The Company sold two investment securities for a gain of $48,000 in 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities during 2018.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.2 million, or 15.6%, to $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $7.9 million for the same period in 2018. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018:

  • Personnel expenses increased $709,000, to $5.2 million, due to increased staff for new branches, employment taxes and benefits costs.
  • Foreclosed real estate-related expense increased $75,000, primarily due to maintenance expenses and property taxes.
  • There was an increase of $375,000 in information system expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to additional software and cyber security costs.
  • Professional fees increased by $121,000, to $503,000, primarily due to expenses associated with branch purchases and divestitures.
  • Deposit insurance expense increased by $8,000, primarily due to growth, which was offset by a credit from the FDIC as a result of regulatory changes in the premium calculation.
  • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $95,000, to $973,000, due to a reduction in repairs and maintenance, as offset by branch additions and divestitures.
  • Merger-related expenses increased by $171,000 due to branch purchases and divestitures.
  • Other non-interest expenses decreased by $95,000, primarily due to decreases in various administrative related non-interest expenses.

Non-interest expenses increased by $590,000, or 1.7%, to $35.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, from $34.6 million for the same period in 2018. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 versus 2018:

  • Personnel expenses increased $2.0 million, to $20.3 million, due to net additions in branch staff, employment taxes and benefit costs.
  • Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $29,000 due to branch acquisition and start-up which was offset by a reduction of repairs and maintenance expenses.
  • Core deposit intangible amortization expense decreased by $191,000 in 2019 due to normal amortization.
  • Deposit insurance expense decreased $444,000 due to receiving a credit from the FDIC as a result of regulatory changes in the premium calculation.
  • Information systems expense increased $120,000 due primarily to additional software and security costs.
  • Merger/integration-related expenses decreased by $1.4 million compared to the non-recurring 2018 merger cost associated with the acquisition of Premara Financial, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carolina Premier Bank.
  • Foreclosed real estate expenses increased $25,000 due to increased property taxes and write downs in 2019.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.4% and 21.5% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.  The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.1% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $1.3 billion, a 1.3% increase from a year earlier.  Gross loans at December 31, 2019 were $1.0 billion, up $43.9 million or 4.5% from a year earlier; total deposits were $1.0 billion, an increase of $12.4 million or 1.3% from a year earlier.

Retail deposit growth (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 2.60% for 2019. Wholesale deposits decreased from $56.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $45.0 million at December 31, 2019 as we emphasized core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

Agreement to Acquire Three Branches in Western North Carolina

On December 23, 2019, the Bank announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire three Entegra Bank branches in western North Carolina. Entegra Bank was acquired by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company effective December 31, 2019. The branches are being divested as required under agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, and the Federal Reserve in connection with Entegra’s acquisition by First Citizens.

The branches are located at 473 Carolina Way, Highlands, NC; 498 East Main Street, Sylva, NC; and 30 Hyatt Road, Franklin, NC. As part of the agreement, the Bank will assume approximately $180 million in deposits and will purchase approximately $110 million in loans. The transaction is expected to close in April 2020, subject to regulatory approval. 

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William L Hedgepeth, II, President and CEO of Select Bancorp, commented, “Our fourth quarter results built upon the growth we experienced earlier in the year as we expanded into the Raleigh market with our Holly Springs branch and we opened in Virginia Beach with an acquired branch.  Our second Charlotte office is on the drawing board with an expected opening date in February.  We are building our capabilities with targeted hiring to support LPOs opened in the Durham and Winston-Salem markets.  As part of our continuing review of the Bank’s performance, we sold one branch and consolidated another in the fourth quarter. We also entered into an agreement to acquire three branches in western North Carolina, and are excited to expand our footprint into these new markets.”

“Our core profitability improved as a result of proactively addressing the pricing of our loans and deposits. We were able to reduce the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.40% in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.33% in the fourth quarter.  In this same time period, our yield on loans increased from 5.50% in the third quarter of 2019 to 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  As a result, our net interest margin increased from 3.94% in the third quarter of 2019 to 4.05% in the fourth quarter of 2019.   We are extremely proud of those performance improvements in this challenging rate environment.”

“We review opportunities for acquisitions and analyze each with a discipline designed to properly deploy the capital entrusted to us.  Our share repurchase program remains active, and we are able to return capital to shareholders by buying our shares when market conditions warrant.  We intend to retain adequate capital for any acquisitions which meet our criteria.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

  • The Company purchased 581,518 shares of Company common stock during 2019, completing the repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in 2016.
  • The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan for 937,248 shares in September 2019.
  • The Company purchased an additional 426,742 shares of the Company’s common stock under the new repurchase plan during 2019.
  • Loan growth was over $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 18 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release. 

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestitures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

 
SELECT BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                     
    December 31, 2019
 		  September 30, 2019
 		  June 30, 2019
 		  March 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                    
                     
Cash and due from banks   19,110     20,052     20,397     15,586     17,059  
Interest-earning deposits in other banks 50,920     53,093     100,584     44,894     121,303  
Certificates of deposit   -     500     500     1,000     1,000  
Federal funds sold   9,047     10,728     21,961     9,809     -  
Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value   72,367     76,941     83,102     86,727     51,533  
Loans held for sale   928     1,714     826     354     580  
Loans   1,029,975     1,014,928     997,062     991,801     986,040  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,324 )   (8,056 )   (8,303 )   (8,510 )   (8,669 )
NET LOANS   1,021,651     1,006,872     988,759     983,291     977,371  
                     
Accrued interest receivable   4,189     3,902     4,028     4,120     3,889  
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost   3,045     3,045     3,045     3,342     3,283  
Other non-marketable securities   719     719     718     738     762  
Foreclosed real estate   3,533     1,442     1,468     1,046     1,088  
Premises and equipment, net   17,791     18,150     18,274     17,715     17,920  
Right of use lease asset   8,596     8,776     8,953     8,750     -  
Bank owned life insurance   29,789     29,621     29,451     29,282     29,117  
Goodwill   24,579     24,579     24,579     24,579     24,579  
Core deposit intangible ("CDI")   1,610     1,803     2,011     1,866     2,085  
Assets held for sale   -     -     -     668     668  
Other assets   7,202     7,697     8,141     8,310     6,288  
TOTAL ASSETS   1,275,076     1,269,634     1,316,797     1,242,077     1,258,525  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Deposits:                    
Demand   240,305     243,889     252,666     240,262     247,007  
Savings   43,128     43,355     46,037     48,080     51,811  
Money market and NOW   280,145     283,414     292,629     262,169     254,482  
Time   429,260     417,015     438,918     400,455     427,127  
TOTAL DEPOSITS   992,838     987,673     1,030,250     950,966     980,427  
                     
Short-Term Debt   -     -     -     7,000     7,000  
Long-Term Debt   57,372     57,372     57,372     57,372     57,372  
Lease Liability   8,813     8,951     9,086     8,842     -  
Accrued interest payable   578     596     637     519     667  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,700     2,993     2,607     3,927     3,448  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,062,301     1,057,585     1,099,952     1,028,626     1,048,914  
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Common stock   18,330     18,513     19,262     19,326     19,312  
Additional paid-in-capital   140,870     142,878     150,275     150,877     150,718  
Retained Earnings   52,675     49,634     46,395     42,947     39,640  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust   (2,815 )   (2,730 )   (2,652 )   (2,652 )   (2,615 )
Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,815     2,730     2,652     2,652     2,615  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 900     1,024     913     301     (59 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   212,775     212,049     216,845     213,451     209,611  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   1,275,076     1,269,634     1,316,797     1,242,077     1,258,525  
                     



SELECT BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended    For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
INTEREST INCOME                          
Loans 14,124   13,924     13,515     13,042   13,503     54,605   53,796  
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 258   581     456     543   678     1,838   1,618  
Investments 434   503     601     465   363     2,003   1,421  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 14,816   15,008     14,572     14,050   14,544     58,446   56,835  
                           
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Money market, NOW and savings deposits 420   433     407     356   362     1,616   1,339  
Time deposits 2,075   2,248     1,985     1,753   1,785     8,061   6,293  
Short-term debt 6   4     26     26   43     62   328  
Long-term debt 447   455     457     458   454     1,817   1,490  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,948   3,140     2,875     2,593   2,644     11,556   9,450  
                           
NET INTEREST INCOME 11,868   11,868     11,697     11,457   11,900     46,890   47,385  
                           
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 302   231     (207 )   112   (395 )   438   (156 )
                           
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER                          
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,566   11,637     11,904     11,345   12,295     46,452   47,541  
                           
NON-INTEREST INCOME                          
Fees on the sale of mortgages 148   218     230     157   204     753   497  
Gain on securities 0   48     0     0   0     48   0  
Service charges on deposit accounts 303   308     284     266   294     1,161   1,124  
Other fees and income 995   874     814     774   746     3,457   3,080  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,446   1,448     1,328     1,197   1,244     5,419   4,701  
                           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Personnel 5,152   5,124     5,031     4,971   4,443     20,278   18,304  
Occupancy and equipment 973   1,073     922     727   1,068     3,695   3,666  
Deposit insurance 19   (30 )   90     105   11     184   628  
Professional Fees 503   518     483     382   382     1,886   1,394  
CDI amortization 193   208     205     219   232     825   1,016  
Merger/acquisition related expenses 171   128     107     0   0     406   1,826  
Information systems 974   852     877     789   599     3,492   3,372  
Foreclosed-related expenses 109   (9 )   10     30   34     140   115  
Other 1,000   1,067     1,086     1,081   1,095     4,234   4,229  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,094   8,931     8,811     8,304   7,864     35,140   34,550  
                           
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,918   4,154     4,421     4,238   5,675     16,731   17,692  
                           
INCOME TAXES 877   915     973     931   1,221     3,696   3,910  
NET INCOME 3,041   3,239     3,448     3,307   4,454     13,035   13,782  
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING                        
Basic 0.17   0.17     0.18     0.17   0.23     0.69   0.87  
Diluted 0.16   0.17     0.18     0.17   0.23     0.68   0.87  
                           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON                          
Basic Outstanding Shares 18,414,393   19,028,572     19,318,358     19,315,686   19,302,263     19,016,808   15,812,585  
Diluted Outstanding Shares 18,460,118   19,073,235     19,359,492     19,365,354   19,360,050     19,063,237   15,877,633  
                           


Select Bancorp, Inc.                          
Asset quality                          
                           
  For Periods Ended
  December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
                           
Non-accrual loans   5,941       9,083       10,521       6,337       7,257       5,941       7,257  
Accruing TDRs   6,207       6,477       6,061       5,246       4,378       6,207       4,378  
Total non-performing loans   12,148       15,560       16,582       11,583       11,635       12,148       11,635  
Foreclosed real estate   3,533       1,442       1,468       1,046       1,088       3,533       1,088  
Total non-performing assets   15,681       17,002       18,050       12,629       12,723       15,681       12,723  
                           
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   1,231       2,296       2,447       3,146       3,167       1,231       3,167  
Allowance for loan losses   8,324       8,056       8,303       8,510       8,669       8,324       8,669  
                           
Non-performing loans to period ending loans   1.18 %     1.53 %     1.66 %     1.17 %     1.18 %     1.18 %     1.18 %
Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans   1.30 %     1.76 %     1.91 %     1.49 %     1.50 %     1.30 %     1.50 %
Allowance for loans to period end loans   0.81 %     0.79 %     0.83 %     0.86 %     0.88 %     0.81 %     0.88 %
Allowance for loans to non-performing loans   69 %     52 %     50 %     73 %     75 %     69 %     75 %
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets   53 %     47 %     46 %     67 %     68 %     53 %     68 %
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more   49 %     42 %     41 %     54 %     55 %     49 %     55 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.23 %     1.34 %     1.37 %     1.02 %     1.01 %     1.23 %     1.01 %
Non-performing assets to accruing loans  past due 90 days or more to total assets   1.33 %     1.52 %     1.56 %     1.27 %     1.26 %     1.33 %     1.26 %
                           
                           
SELECT BANCORP, INC.                          
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures                          
($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)                          
                           
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Net interest margin - core:                              
Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1)   11,901       11,903       11,740       11,496       11,937       47,037       47,535  
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges   (226 )     (210 )     (268 )     (200 )     (404 )     (904 )     (3,051 )
Net Interest Margin - core (2) (Non-GAAP)   11,675       11,693       11,472       11,296       11,533       46,133       44,484  
                           
Loans receivable interest income - core:                          
Loans receivable interest income   14,124       13,924       13,515       13,042       13,503       54,645       53,822  
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges   (226 )     (210 )     (268 )     (200 )     (404 )     (904 )     (3,051 )
Loans receivable interest income - core (Non-GAAP)   13,898       13,714       13,247       12,842       13,099       53,741       50,771  
                           
Acquired and non-acquired loans:                          
Acquired loans receivable   129,595       141,765       152,090       173,771       186,243       129,595       186,243  
Non-acquired loans receivable   900,380       873,163       844,972       818,030       799,797       900,380       799,797  
Total gross loans receivable   1,029,975       1,014,928       997,062       991,801       986,040       1,029,975       986,040  
% Acquired   12.6 %     14.0 %     15.3 %     17.5 %     18.9 %     12.6 %     18.9 %
                           
Non-acquired loans   900,380       873,163       844,972       818,030       799,797       900,380       799,797  
Allowance for loan losses   8,324       8,056       8,303       8,510       8,669       8,324       8,669  
Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP)   0.92 %     0.92 %     0.98 %     1.04 %     1.08 %     0.92 %     1.08 %
                           
Total gross loan receivable   1,029,975       1,014,928       997,062       991,801       986,040       1,029,975       986,040  
Allowance for loan losses   8,324       8,056       8,303       8,510       8,669       8,324       8,669  
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable   0.81 %     0.79 %     0.83 %     0.86 %     0.88 %     0.81 %     0.88 %
                           
                           
                           
  For Periods Ended
  December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   December 31,
2016
Tangible common equity                              
Total shareholders' equity $ 212,775     $ 212,049     $ 216,845     $ 213,451     $ 209,611     $ 136,115     $ 104,273  
Adjustment:                          
Goodwill   24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,904       6,931  
Core deposit intangibles   1,610       1,803       2,011       1,866       2,085       3,101       810  
Tangible common equity $ 186,586     $ 185,667     $ 190,255     $ 187,006     $ 182,947     $ 108,110     $ 96,532  
Common shares outstanding(3)   18,330,058       18,513,078       19,261,989       19,326,485       19,311,505       14,009,137       11,645,413  
Book value per common share(4) $ 11.61     $ 11.45     $ 11.26     $ 11.04     $ 10.85     $ 9.72     $ 8.95  
Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 10.18     $ 10.03     $ 9.88     $ 9.68     $ 9.47     $ 7.72     $ 8.29  
                           
(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.                
(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
                 



Select Bancorp, Inc.                              
Selected Financial Information and Other Data                        
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)                        
                               
  For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
                               
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2019 2019 2019   2019   2018 2019 2018 2017
                     
Summary of Operations:                          
Total interest income $ 14,816     $ 15,008     $ 14,572     $ 14,050     $ 14,544     $ 58,446     $ 56,835     $ 39,617  
Total interest expense   2,948       3,140       2,875       2,593       2,644       11,556       9,450       5,106  
Net interest income   11,868       11,868       11,697       11,457       11,900       46,890       47,385       34,511  
Provision for loan losses   302       231       (207 )     112       (395 )     438       (156 )     1,367  
Net interest income after provision   11,566       11,637       11,904       11,345       12,295       46,452       47,541       33,144  
Noninterest income   1,446       1,448       1,328       1,197       1,244       5,419       4,701       3,072  
Merger/acquisition related expenses   171       128       107       -       -       406       1,826       2,166  
Noninterest expense   8,923       8,803       8,704       8,304       7,864       34,734       32,724       25,153  
Income before income taxes   3,918       4,154       4,421       4,238       5,675       16,731       17,692       8,897  
Provision for income taxes   877       915       973       931       1,221       3,696       3,910       5,712  
Net Income   3,041       3,239       3,448       3,307       4,454       13,035       13,782       3,185  
Dividends on Preferred Stock   -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,041     $ 3,239     $ 3,448     $ 3,307     $ 4,454     $ 13,035     $ 13,782     $ 3,185  
                               
Share and Per Share Data:                              
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.18     $ 0.17     $ 0.23     $ 0.69     $ 0.87     $ 0.27  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.16     $ 0.17     $ 0.18     $ 0.17     $ 0.23     $ 0.68     $ 0.87     $ 0.27  
Book value per share $ 11.61     $ 11.45     $ 11.26     $ 11.04     $ 10.85     $ 11.61     $ 10.85     $ 9.72  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 10.18     $ 10.03     $ 9.88     $ 9.68     $ 9.47     $ 10.18     $ 9.47     $ 7.72  
Ending shares outstanding   18,330,058       18,513,078       19,261,989       19,326,485       19,311,505       18,330,058       19,311,505       14,009,137  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   18,414,393       19,028,572       19,318,358       19,315,686       19,302,263       19,016,808       15,812,585       11,763,050  
Diluted   18,460,118       19,073,235       19,359,492       19,365,354       19,360,050       19,063,237       15,877,633       11,826,977  
                               
Selected Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets(2)   0.95 %     0.99 %     1.10 %     1.08 %     1.39 %     1.03 %     1.12 %     0.35 %
Return on average equity(2)   5.67 %     5.93 %     6.41 %     6.32 %     8.52 %     6.08 %     8.51 %     2.93 %
Net interest margin   4.05 %     3.94 %     4.06 %     4.09 %     4.03 %     4.04 %     4.19 %     4.09 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   67.02 %     66.11 %     66.83 %     65.62 %     59.83 %     66.40 %     62.83 %     66.93 %
                               
Period End Balance Sheet Data:                              
Gross loans $ 1,029,975     $ 1,014,928     $ 997,062     $ 991,801     $ 986,040     $ 1,029,975     $ 986,040     $ 982,626  
Total interest-earning assets   1,167,857       1,153,612       1,148,417       1,103,691       1,119,344       1,167,857       1,119,344       1,063,322  
Goodwill   24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,904  
Core deposit intangible   1,610       1,803       2,011       1,866       2,085       1,610       2,085       3,101  
Total assets   1,275,076       1,269,634       1,316,797       1,242,077       1,258,525       1,275,076       1,258,525       1,194,135  
Deposits   992,838       987,673       1,030,250       950,966       980,427       992,838       980,427       995,044  
Short-term debt   -       -       -       7,000       7,000       -       7,000       28,279  
Long-term debt   57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       19,372  
Shareholders' equity   212,775       212,049       216,845       213,451       209,611       212,775       209,611       136,115  
                               
Selected Average Balances:                              
Gross Loans $ 1,017,750     $ 1,013,331     $ 982,876     $ 985,059     $ 990,504     $ 1,004,051     $ 987,634     $ 732,089  
Total interest-earning assets   1,166,758       1,197,266       1,160,387       1,086,958       1,141,604       1,164,149       1,119,344       813,773  
Core Deposit Intangible   1,680       1,878       1,741       1,951       2,171       1,812       2,547       640  
Total Assets   1,272,475       1,300,137       1,261,972       1,238,847       1,267,479       1,268,728       1,228,576       898,943  
Deposits   989,721       1,013,504       970,011       949,771       987,180       981,132       989,838       738,310  
Short-term debt   -       -       6,824       7,000       10,348       3,414       21,393       34,523  
Long-term debt   57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       49,357       14,239  
Shareholders' equity   212,849       216,556       215,722       212,130       207,331       214,324       161,953       108,709  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Nonperforming loans (4) $ 12,148     $ 15,560     $ 16,582     $ 11,583     $ 11,635     $ 12,148     $ 11,635     $ 6,978  
Other real estate owned   3,533       1,442       1,468       1,046       1,088       3,533       1,088       1,258  
Allowance for loan losses   8,324       8,056       8,303       8,510       8,669       8,324       8,669       8,835  
Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans   1.18 %     1.53 %     1.66 %     1.17 %     1.18 %     1.18 %     1.18 %     0.71 %
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans   0.81 %     0.79 %     0.83 %     0.86 %     0.88 %     0.81 %     0.88 %     0.90 %
Delinquency ratio (5)   0.34 %     0.09 %     0.12 %     0.41 %     0.19 %     0.34 %     0.19 %     0.48 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2)   0.01 %     0.19 %     0.00 %     0.11 %     0.01 %     0.08 %     0.00 %     0.13 %
                               
(1)  Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
(2)  Annualized.                              
(3)  Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4)  Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and accruing TDR loans.              
(5)  Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.            
             

Mark A. Jeffries
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603
markj@SelectBank.com
SelectBank.com

