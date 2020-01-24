Ashland announces new personal care business leader

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland today announced Dr. Xiaolan Wang will be joining the company to lead the Personal Care business unit, effective Feb.1, 2020. Wang will report directly to Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer.

Most recently Wang had global P&L responsibility for a diverse specialty additive business at Evonik. Previously, she held leadership roles at Dow, Rohm & Haas, and ICI.

Wang holds an MBA from Henley Management College and a Ph. D in chemistry from Imperial College, both in the UK, and a Bachelor of Science from Peking University in China.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

