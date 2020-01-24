The protein stability analysis market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%

during the forecast period. Growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing are diving this market. The key factor restraining the growth of the market includes the high cost of protein stability analysis instruments.

Chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The protein stability analysis market, by technology, has been categorized into chromatography, spectroscopy, surface plasma resonance imaging (SPRI), differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF), and other techniques.The chromatography segment is the faster-growing segment.



Chromatography has been used as an important tool in the stability analysis of protein therapeutic drugs and plays a critical role in biotechnology laboratories.HPLC and size-exclusion chromatography are the major chromatography techniques used for protein stability analysis.



HPLC is one of the most powerful tools in analytical chemistry. This technique is most commonly used to separate, identify, and measure peptides that result from the enzymatic digestion of therapeutic proteins.



North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the year 2018.

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the protein stability analysis market in 2018. The availability of funds for research from various public and private sector organizations and increasing research activities for drug development are the major factors driving the North American market for protein stability analysis.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the protein stability analysis market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 55%, Directors: 27%, and Others: 18%

•?By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%



The protein stability analysis market includes players such as Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Unchained Labs (US), Waters Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), GE Healthcare (US), Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris company) (US), NanoTemper Technologies (US), and Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the protein stability analysis market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the protein stability analysis market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of product, technique, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall protein stability analysis market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

