Savannah Neighborhood Unveils Exciting New Single-Story, Multi-Gen Design, February 8th at Audie Murphy Ranch

/EIN News/ -- MENIFEE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opportunities to own at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee continue to grow with a brand-new single-story home design debuting soon at Brookfield Residential’s Savannah neighborhood. Joining the collection’s other one- and two-story floorplans already selling, this exquisite new 2,891-square-foot detached design features four bedrooms, including the coveted multi-generational suite that comes standard, offering a private laundry area, charming kitchenette and separate entrance. Come to our “New Year, New Look” event at 10am on Saturday, February 8 th for a tour of this new single-story model home! Enjoy food, music, games and giveaways at our backyard bbq and experience for yourself the largest yards at Audie Murphy Ranch. Prices are anticipated from the $400,000s.



Set within the “2019 Master Planned Community of the Year,” all homeowners enjoy the perks of a great location minutes from Temecula, with access to resort-style recreation, year-round community events, excellent shopping and top schools that include the convenience of a new state-of-the-art onsite elementary school. To learn more about available homes at the #1 selling master-planned community in Menifee, visit models at individual neighborhoods or go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com for immediate details.

“The new single-story design at Savannah is beautifully planned with open living spaces, private outdoor areas, and an included multi-generational suite that’s perfect for extended family or visiting guests,” said Caitlyn Lai-Valenti, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Join us February 8th at Audie Murphy Ranch to experience this unique new floorplan and to tour Savannah’s three other gorgeous models. It’s the perfect opportunity to find your ultimate home design!”

Audie Murphy Ranch is currently selling an array of single-family homes at seven distinctive neighborhoods , all built by the nation’s finest homebuilders.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential now offers four spectacular one- and two-story home designs, masterfully planned with up to six bedrooms, up to four baths, an appealing multi-generational suite included in Residence 4, lovely outdoor rooms and the largest yards in all of Audie Murphy Ranch. Spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet, the open living spaces feature Great Rooms that lead to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, bonus rooms, optional offices, flex rooms per plan, and three-bay garages. Connected Home technology is standard in every home, allowing residents to control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Kingston by Meritage Homes features one- and two-story energy-efficient homes ranging from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Smartly planned interiors include three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable Great Rooms, stylish kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.

Tribute by D.R. Horton showcases gorgeous one- and two-story detached designs, including one that has a convenient multi-generational suite with separate entrance. Floorplans range from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet with four to five bedrooms, three to four baths, modern kitchens with islands, lofts or dens per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Dakota by Woodside Homes presents an elegant array of detached floorplans priced from the mid $400,000s. Homes span from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, sizeable Great Rooms, studies per plan, and up to three bay tandem garages. Customization opportunities include a fireplace, kitchen island, game room, outdoor living area and more. Every home includes a solar package for energy-efficiency.

Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes offers enchanting single-family floorplans with living spaces spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Homes feature three to five bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom, two and one-half to three baths, an open Great Room and dining space, a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, an upstairs bonus room, and two-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Vaquero by Richmond American Homes features beautiful one- and two-story single-family designs spanning from approximately 2,295 to 2,920 square feet. Thoughtfully planned interiors offer three to five bedrooms, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens, up to three-car garages, and numerous customization opportunities. A covered porch and gated backyard are standard at every home. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Valor by Richmond American Homes showcase inviting one- and two-story single-family homes with three floorplans spanning from approximately 2,800 to 3,520 square feet. Beautifully designed living spaces feature up to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, substantial Great Rooms, large kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms in select plans, and charming outdoor areas. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

The Audie Murphy Ranch lifestyle centers around a vibrant resort-style experience, where homeowners enjoy abundant recreation inspires activity for all life stages. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two private community amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several sparkling Jr. Olympic swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park ignite opportunities for even more outdoor fun with lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, scenic walking trails, playgrounds and more. A friendly lifestyle coordinator is also onsite, planning events throughout the year that compel neighbors to mingle, connect and build friendships that bolster the community.

School-aged residents have access to highly sought-after public schools in the Menifee Union School District, including the new onsite Táawila Elementary School, Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School, while charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee. Those seeking higher education opportunities can attend the Menifee Valley Campus of Mt. San Jacinto College.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Residence 4 at Savannah in Audie Murphy Ranch Offering the luxury of space and the proximity of nature, these expansive one and two-story new homes in Menifee offer incredible value with energy efficient features, open and light filled floorplans and generous lot sizes. Covered Outdoor Rooms are perfect for relaxing or entertaining and Connected Home technology adds convenience to your everyday life. Live large in Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee, where you can personalize your new home with optional room configurations and designer finishes that make it uniquely yours.



