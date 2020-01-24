FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Dunmore, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) declared a dividend of $0.055 per share for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.005 from $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter 2020 dividend is payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020.

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 100 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT: James M. Bone, Jr., CPA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer FNCB Bank (570) 348-6419 james.bone@fncb.com



