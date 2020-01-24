The sprinkler irrigation system market is estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025

The growth of the sprinkler irrigation system market is driven by shift from traditional irrigation methods to technologically advanced irrigation systems that uses irrigation controllers, which significantly impacts the demand for sprinkler irrigation systems.

The center pivot segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2019.

On the basis of type, the sprinkler irrigation system market is classified into center pivot, lateral move, solid set, and others.Center pivot systems can be used on various field sizes and have lower annual operating costs as compared to the lateral move and subsurface irrigation systems; hence, this segment is estimated to dominate the sprinkler irrigation market in 2019.



However, the solid set segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its easy-to-operate characteristics and its growing demand in developing countries for the irrigation of smaller fields, gardens, and forages.



The cereals segment accounted for the largest share in the sprinkler irrigation market in 2019.

Based on the crop type, the cereals segment is projected to hold a major share in the sprinkler irrigation system market in 2018.Cereal and oilseed crops are mainly cultivated in large fields, where mechanized irrigation is increasingly used.



Moreover, irrigation scheduling facility based on climatic conditions, land topography, and the crop type, in cases of crop rotations, promotes the use of mechanized systems. Due to the advantages of efficient water management and reduced labor requirements, there is an increased demand for mechanized systems for the irrigation of fields with cereal and oilseed crops.



The stationery segment holds a major market share in the sprinkler irrigation system market in 2018.

Based on mobility, the stationery segment is projected to hold the largest market share between 2019 and 2025.Stationary systems are more conventional, whereas towable systems are relatively new and more efficient.



Hence, the adoption of these systems remain high in various regions. Furthermore, solid set systems are commonly used in developing countries such as India, South Africa, and a few Middle Eastern countries due to their easy-to-operate characteristics and low operating costs.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific sprinkler irrigation system market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the increasing adoption of sprinkler irrigation systems over flood irrigation.The key APAC markets are China, India, Australia, and Japan, which are projected to witness an increasing use of irrigation systems, annually, over the last five years.



Australia offers high growth potential for the mechanized irrigation systems market due to the extensive availability of agricultural land and increasing demand for mechanized systems in the cultivation of various crops.Although the area covered under sprinkler irrigation is less, the growth prospects in this region are higher for the market as compared to the other countries.



China and India occupy a major share in the APAC market for sprinkler irrigation, wherein the demand for solid set irrigation systems is the highest in India, and for center pivot systems is witnessed to be higher in China. The major factors driving the APAC mechanized irrigation systems market are increased awareness of water management in the agricultural sector and reduced labor costs associated with the mechanized system.



