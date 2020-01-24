National Floors Direct Now Offering Shaw SPC Core Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Floors Direct , one of the Northeast United States’ most successful direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty services, is excited to announce it is the first specialty retailer to carry in-stock a new product category: Shaw SPC core waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile flooring. National Floors Direct is well-known throughout the region for its extensive catalog of exceptional-quality products from some of the world’s biggest manufacturers, Shaw included. This new product adds to the broad range of selections ideal for busy businesses and bustling households.Shaw SPC core waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile is one of the latest upgrades in the vinyl market. Vinyl is heralded by contractors and property owners alike for its affordability, versatility, low-maintenance, and aesthetics. Shaw’s waterproof vinyl is a cut above the rest with its resilience to moisture-buildup. With many types of floors, water from the shower, sink, leaky pipes, and wet shoes can penetrate the floors, resulting in trapped moisture which may result in mold and mildew. Mold can eat away at materials and present health hazards.Not only can waterproof vinyl help you maintain a healthier environment, but it is also easier to clean. Because moisture cannot penetrate the surface, you can simply wipe up spills instead of soaking. Its low-maintenance and moisture resistance make it an ideal choice for high-traffic and moist areas, including mudrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways.In addition to its resilience and easy care, Shaw’s waterproof vinyl is available in a broad range of styles and colors. If you’re not sure what color or style is best suited for your space, the National Floors Direct team will happily deliver samples right to your door to help you select the ideal look.More on National Floors Direct National Floors Direct’s company motto, “We Bring the Store to Your Door” says it all. National Floors Direct is committed to helping customers choose the ideal flooring for their home or business. Their team will come to you to help you select the best fit, then measure and price the job on the spot, and guarantees the lowest price in the industry.National Floors Direct’s reviews are a testament to their fantastic service and catalog of high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products. Taking a revolutionary approach to flooring, they provide the perks of high-end retailers at the price of big-box suppliers, guaranteeing the lowest price in the industry.National Floors Direct, headquartered in Astoria, NY, has locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey, with a service region encompassing most of the Northeast United States.The company has been involved in many significant projects in New York, including restoring the flooring at the historic Canal Street Market and Pier A Harbor House. National Floors Direct also won a contract with the esteemed New York City developer HCRE to be the exclusive floor-covering provider for all of HCRE’s NYC buildings. This includes prime locations in SoHo, Chinatown, and LES, as well as Flushing, Queens, where HCRE is currently developing a 300,000 square-foot space.Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



