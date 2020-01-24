Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

/EIN News/ -- 26 campgrounds with cozy cabins open in U.S. and Canada

Special events range from fireside Sweetheart S’mores to special crafts

CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you are celebrating love as a couple or as a family, more than two dozen Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts will be open Valentine’s Day weekend, with special events planned at a number of parks.

“Valentine’s Day is increasingly a family event, and with it falling on a Friday, this is a great year to celebrate in a fun, new way,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing.

The Jellystone Park in Burleson, Texas, is hosting a family-centered “Be My Valentine Weekend,” complete with Sweetheart S’mores served fireside, keepsake family selfies in front of a Valentine’s Day photo board and a scavenger hunt for flower bouquets Yogi Bear will scatter around the park for his girlfriend Cindy Bear. The beloved Hey, Hey, Hey Ride will welcome campers, too.

Guests can decorate heart-shaped cookies and enjoy live music at the Kerrville, Texas, Jellystone Park along the Guadalupe River. They will hand-craft Valentines for loved ones in Canyon Lake, Texas, while a Sweethearts Dinner with spaghetti will be served in Tabor City, North Carolina.

Cozy Cumberland cabins with electric fireplaces are a romantic destination for couples in Cave City, Kentucky. The park will even have chocolates or flowers awaiting your arrival for a Valentine’s Get-A-Way Weekend.

Throughout the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts system, 26 parks in the U.S. and Canada will be open during Valentine’s Day weekend, including:

Pouch Cove, NL

Elberta, AL

Lodi, CA

Larkspur, CO

Bremen, GA

Cave City, KY

Robert, LA

Pelahatchie, MS

Branson, MO

Asheboro, NC

Golden Valley, NC

Tabor City, NC

Eufaula, OK

Mill Run, PA

Milton, PA

Memphis, TN

Pigeon Forge, TN

Burleson, TX

Canyon Lake, TX

Fredericksburg, TX

Kerrville, TX

Tyler, TX

Waller, TX

Wichita Falls, TX

Emporia, VA

Gloucester Point, VA

Links to each park’s website for information on reservations and activities can be found at www.jellystonepark.com .

Founded in 1969, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping destination, famous for pools, water slides and splash-grounds; activities including character interactions, jumping pillows, mini golf, and pedal carts; and theme weekends. Guests choose from premium cabins, as well as deluxe RV sites and tent sites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. There are more than 75 franchised Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.jellystonefranchise.com for franchise information.

