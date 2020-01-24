Angola and Latvia analyze AU - EU cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 24 - The Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union, Francisco da Cruz, and the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Janis Mazeiks, analyzed today, in Addis-Ababa (Ethiopia), several aspects connected cooperation between the African Union and the European Union. ,

The Latvian government official's visit to the Angolan Embassy to Ethiopia was also part of his country's candidacy process as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2026-2027, whose elections are scheduled for 2025 , reads a note issued by the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU.

During the meeting, Francisco da Cruz, also Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Angola to Ethiopia, praised the strategic partnership between the AU and the EU and highlighted the need for an increasingly pragmatic approach to the stability and consequent development of Africa.

According to the diplomat, at the level of the African Union, Angola has reiterated that peace and security appear as crucial factors for the development of the continent, based on national cohesion and reconciliation, as well as the need to create a climate of stability between neighboring countries.

