INAD removes explosive devices in Cuito

Cuito, ANGOLA, January 24 - The National Demining Institute (INAD) in Bié started, today (Friday), in Cuito, work to remove unexploded ordnance buried in the courtyard of the MPLA Municipal Committee, during the 1992 post-election conflict, said Angop. ,

The head of the Demining Department at INAD in Bié, José Virgílio, reported that, on this first day, 11 howitzer devices were removed, eight of which were 82 mm, two were 60 mm and one was a 110 mm mortar.

The work to clear the location, according to José Virgílio, will take place over seven days. He informed that the war material was found at about 1 meter deep, in an area that during the armed conflict was a trench, and it is expected that by the end of the work, other devices will be found.

Right now, the place is isolated until the duration of the work, according to MPLA's second municipal secretary in Cuito, Nelson Quintas.

