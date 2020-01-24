There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,950 in the last 365 days.

PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 news release after market close on Wednesday, February 26, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

      Conference Call and Webcast:
      Date/Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
      Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 
      International: 1-253-237-1142 
      Conference ID: 6788751
      Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
       
      Replay Information:
      Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056 
      International: 1-404-537-3406 
      Conference ID: 6788751
      Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:   Michael Edwards
    Senior Director Investor Relations
    303-860-5820
    michael.edwards@pdce.com
     
    Kyle Sourk
    Manager Investor Relations
    303-318-6150
    kyle.sourk@pdce.com
     

