Spirit Doubles Down on Blockbuster BWI Growth

America’s fastest-growing airline announces new international service, expanded access to Florida and Puerto Rico from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltimore is booming and ready for MORE GO, starting spring of 2020. Fueled by double-digit growth over the past year, the brightest planes in the sky will connect more dots from BWI—and they’ll be flying more often.



Coming in April

Flights to Florida will be even more convenient starting April 22, 2020. Spirit will add new frequencies to Central and South Florida, jumping to four flights a day between BWI and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will run three to four times a day depending on the day of the week.

“BaltiMoreGo” in May

One month later, Guests get more flights to Puerto Rico. On May 21, 2020, less than a year after launch, Spirit will double its daily service between BWI and San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in recognition of the route’s exceptionally strong performance.

That same day, Spirit will launch its new daily service to San Salvador’s El Salvador International Airport (SAL) from BWI, becoming the first airline to connect the two airports nonstop.

“Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) is a key component of the Spirit’s route network,” said Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby. “We’re adding nonstop flights from BWI to take our guests where they want to go, while adding even MORE GO by connecting them to many exotic destinations via our international gateways of Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.”

Kirby continued, “We launched Baltimore/Washington-San Juan in February 2019 and have been extremely pleased with the performance of the market. Baltimore travelers told us they wanted nonstop service to El Salvador, bolstering our BWI international service portfolio which includes Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica.”

“The added international and domestic service from Spirit Airlines is excellent news for BWI Marshall Airport customers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Our passengers are enjoying more travel opportunities as Spirit continues to grow.”

In addition to the upcoming Baltimore/Washington service, Spirit flies to San Salvador from Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Orlando and Houston.

Today’s announcement marks Spirit’s 26th city served from BWI. In 2019, Spirit became the airport’s second-largest carrier after inaugurating service to Austin (AUS), Nashville (BNA), Charlotte (CLT), Jacksonville (JAX), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and San Juan (SJU), and more options are on the way.

Spirit continued to deliver on its promise to invest in the Guest last month when it unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed seats with approximately two additional inches of usable legroom compared to industry-standard flatback seats with the same pitch. They include thicker padding, an extra inch of pre-recline and full-sized tray tables. The refreshed interior design features updated carpet, new signage and a Spirit-branded color palette throughout the cabin for an improved aesthetic and modern look and feel. Spirit’s new interior will be installed on nearly 150 new Airbus A320 Family aircraft being delivered to the airline over the next several years. Additionally, Spirit will update the interiors of aircraft cycling through scheduled maintenance.

Additionally, Spirit is turning heads by making it possible for our Guests to venture further than ever while delivering the best value in the sky. In December, it won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit , adding to a long list of recent accolades.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Contact:

Spirit Media Relations

954.364.0231

media_relations@spirit.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.