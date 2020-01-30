Natural pollination is key to keep the bees alive We analyze the products for their purity, biological activity and quality in our labs Ms. Asli Samanci says "natural pollination is key to keep the bees alive"

BEE&YOU announces its sustainable business model

It’s a triple win scenario where both of us, the beekeepers and the bees benefits.” — Ms. Asli Samanci

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEE &YOU, the natural bee products company announced today its principles based on their sustainable business practices to save the bees.How the Bee population is saved through the use of Bee & You products’ is based on 3 BEE &YOU principles:1. Traceability: BEE &YOU embraces a unique model of beekeeping called Contracted Beekeeping. Each and every beekeeper to partner with BEE&YOU has to agree to follow strict standards such as never using sugar or derivatives as a feed and placing their hives certain distances away from industrial sites. In return BEE &YOU promises to purchase their entire harvest, at a fair rate. The products are then double checked for their purity, biological activity and quality in BEE&YOU labs by a team of professional food scientists and chemists.By imposing this contract, The Company makes sure that their honeybees are healthy, treated without cruelty and away from harmful toxins and chemicals. It also gives BEE&YOU the full traceability and transparency over their raw materials and products, where they came from, who harvested them and under what conditions they are produced.2. Sustainability: Sustainability is another key practice at BEE &YOU. “As beekeepers ourselves, we fully understand the importance of honey bees, their role in natural pollination and how crucial it is to keep them alive and thriving for the health of our ecosystem.That’s why we always agree to pay fair prices to our beekeepers for their harvest, so they treat their bees humanely and don’t have to resort to animal cruelty for financial gains. We only work with beekeepers who strictly follow the rules and use the best practices for the sustainability of the bees.” said Ms. Asli Samanci, a food scientist and the Founder of BEE&YOU.3. Giving Back to Our Community: From each BEE&YOU product purchase, $0.1 is donated to the beekeepers, in the form of new tools and equipment. This not only creates a further incentive for them to sell their harvest to BEE &YOU but also gives them extra financial support to keep the traditional beekeeping practices alive and treat their animals fair. Ms. Samanci quoted: “It’s a triple win scenario where both of us, the beekeepers and the bees benefits.”BEE &YOU sources all their ingredients directly from the hives located in pristine highlands and meadows and they preserve their nutritional value with their high tech innovative methods. Due to the high antioxidant content of BEE &YOU products, they are a great way to boost the immune system and an excellent natural alternative to conventional cold and flu medicine.BEE&YOU has been recently profiled in Gannett, the largest local newspaper company in the United States inside their six page shopper guide YES ; in addition to at Authority Magazine , an online publication that focuses on actionable and aspirational stories from business and entertainment leaders.About BEE&YOU:Based in Manhattan, BEE &YOU produces all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit www.BeeAndYou.com BEE & YOU products are on sale at 3000 CVS online and physical stores nationally and at company’s website along with Amazon.Founded in 2013, BEE & YOU was honored with more than 30 awards in the last 6 years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products.The biggest advocate of beekeepers, BEE&YOU implements a unique “Contract Based Beekeeping Model” to protect the bees and bee keepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows the production agreements signed directly by the beekeepers without the middlemen or distributors.In addition to 3500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE &YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus.Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com Follow BEE &YOU at: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter“BEE&YOU Naturally Protects You and Your Loved Ones!”DISCLAIMER:*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.MEDIA CONTACT:Funda SamanciContact Info: funda@sbs-americas.comTel: 212 980 8090TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BEE&YOU’s BUSINESS MODEL AND PROCESS, PLEASE WATCH https://youtu.be/3FyZB6gnASE

BEE&YOU's business model and products



