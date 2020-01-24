Canada : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Deposit-taking Sector: Regulation and Supervision
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
January 24, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) conducted a focused review that primarily assessed the regulatory and supervisory frameworks through the lens of housing market-related risks.1 This thematic focus was chosen given sizeable mortgage exposures and persistent housing market imbalances. The review evaluated oversight of deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) in federal jurisdiction, as well as British Columbia and Québec—the two provinces that host large credit unions. The review also followed up on the main recommendations of the 2014 Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision (BCP) assessment (see Annex 1).
Series:
Country Report No. 20/20
English
Publication Date:
January 24, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513527192/1934-7685
Stock No:
1CANEA2020005
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
58
