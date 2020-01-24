Canada : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Deposit-taking Sector: Regulation and Supervision

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

January 24, 2020

Summary:

The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) conducted a focused review that primarily assessed the regulatory and supervisory frameworks through the lens of housing market-related risks.1 This thematic focus was chosen given sizeable mortgage exposures and persistent housing market imbalances. The review evaluated oversight of deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) in federal jurisdiction, as well as British Columbia and Québec—the two provinces that host large credit unions. The review also followed up on the main recommendations of the 2014 Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision (BCP) assessment (see Annex 1).