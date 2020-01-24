Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend and Reports Record Full Year 2019 Results

Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2019 Net Income of $1.06 and $3.95 per Basic Common Share, Respectively





Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased 3.6% to $0.29 Per Common Share





Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Increased 9% and 11%, Respectively in 2019





Wealth Assets Under Administration Increased 20% in 2019 to $778 Million





Non-performing Assets were 0.35% of Total Assets Compared with 0.74% at December 31, 2018

/EIN News/ -- LAKEVILLE, Conn., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $1.06 per common share (basic), for Salisbury’s fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (fourth quarter 2019), compared with $2.9 million, or $1.06 per common share (basic), for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 (third quarter 2019), and $2.5 million, or $0.91 per common share (basic), for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (fourth quarter 2018).

Results for the fourth quarter 2019 included a non-recurring non-taxable reduction in compensation expense of $328 thousand or $0.12 per common share (basic) related to a change in terms of agreements related to bank-owned life insurance policies (“BOLI”). The fourth quarter and full year 2019 also included FDIC assessment credits of $120 thousand and $240 thousand, respectively. Results for the fourth quarter 2018 included a non-recurring non-taxable gain of $341 thousand or $0.12 per common share (basic) related to proceeds received from a BOLI policy due to the death of a covered former employee.

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “Despite challenging market conditions and a very competitive environment in 2019, we achieved strong financial results as evidenced by record earnings, an improved ROAA and a lower efficiency ratio. We prudently grew the Bank while also improving overall credit quality. We enter 2020 from a position of financial strength and are pleased to provide our shareholders with an increase in their dividend. We remain focused on maintaining credit quality and enhancing profitability, while continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest and dividend income for the fourth quarter 2019 was essentially unchanged versus third quarter 2019, and increased $103 thousand, or 1.2%, versus fourth quarter 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 average earning assets of $1.1 billion decreased $16.8 million versus third quarter 2019, and increased $5.0 million versus fourth quarter 2018. Average total interest bearing deposits of $704.7 million decreased $12.2 million versus third quarter 2019 and increased $22.3 million versus fourth quarter 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for fourth quarter 2019 was 3.34% compared with 3.29% for third quarter 2019 and 3.34% for fourth quarter 2018. Net interest and dividend income for fourth quarter 2019 included a charge of $90 thousand for the write-off of an unamortized premium on a purchased loan, which paid off during the quarter. This write-off reduced the fourth quarter tax equivalent net interest margin by approximately 0.04%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.4 million for fourth quarter 2019 increased $163 thousand versus third quarter 2019 and decreased $405 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. Third quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018 included realized losses of $9 thousand and realized gains of $302 thousand, respectively on the sale of available-for-sale securities. There were no realized gains or losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities in fourth quarter 2019.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.0 million for fourth quarter 2019 were essentially unchanged from third quarter 2019 and increased $101 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. The increase from fourth quarter 2018 primarily reflected higher asset-based fees. Assets under administration were $777.5 million as of December 31, 2019 compared with $752.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $648.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase from third quarter 2019 reflected growth in discretionary and non-discretionary assets of $23.3 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The increase from fourth quarter 2018 reflected growth in discretionary and non-discretionary assets of $100.5 million and $29.0 million, respectively.

Service charges and fees of $1.1 million for fourth quarter 2019 increased $89 thousand versus third quarter 2019 and increased $67 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. The increase from third quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018 primarily reflected loan prepayment penalties. Income from mortgage sales and servicing increased $24 thousand versus third quarter 2019 and increased $34 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. The increase from prior quarters reflected higher gains on mortgage sales, due to an increase in volume and higher servicing income.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter 2019 included BOLI income of $139 thousand compared to $86 thousand in third quarter 2019 and $432 thousand in fourth quarter 2018. BOLI income for fourth quarter 2018 included the death benefit proceeds received as noted above.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $7.1 million for fourth quarter 2019 decreased $104 thousand versus third quarter 2019 and decreased $829 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. Non-interest expense for both the third and fourth quarter 2019 included FDIC assessment credits of $120 thousand. Compensation expense of $4.0 million for fourth quarter 2019 decreased $191 thousand from third quarter 2019 and decreased $196 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. Compensation expense for fourth quarter 2019 included a one-time reduction of $328 thousand due to the substantive modification of key terms of agreements related to BOLI policies.

Premises and equipment costs of $1.1 million increased $92 thousand from third quarter 2019 and decreased $308 thousand versus fourth quarter 2018. The fourth quarter 2018 included a charge of $171 thousand to write-off the remainder of the lease and the fixed assets related to the Bank’s previously occupied Fishkill, New York branch location and a charge of $95 thousand to write-off the remaining term of a third party software contract. Non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2019 included negligible charges on OREO (other real estate owned) property compared with losses of $84 thousand and $184 thousand in third quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018, respectively.

The effective income tax rates for fourth quarter 2019, third quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018 were 16.1%, 18.0% and 13.7%, respectively. The tax rate for the fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 reflected the non-taxable compensation credit related to BOLI and BOLI proceeds received and recorded in those respective periods.

Full Year Results

Full year 2019 net income available to common shareholders was $11.0 million, or $3.95 per common share (basic), compared with $8.7 million, or $3.15 per common share (basic) for full year 2018.

Tax equivalent net interest income of $34.7 million for 2019 increased $1.1 million from 2018. Average earning assets of $1.1 billion increased $53.0 million from 2018 and average total interest bearing deposits of $712.4 million increased from $649.2 million in 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for 2019 was 3.27% compared with 3.35% for 2018. The provision for loan loss expense was $1.0 million in 2019 compared with $1.7 million in 2018.

Non-interest income for 2019 was $9.3 million versus $8.9 million in 2018. Non-interest expense of $28.9 million for 2019 declined $0.9 million from 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 17.5% compared with 16.2% for 2018. The tax rate for 2019 and 2018 reflected the non-taxable compensation credit related to BOLI and BOLI proceeds received and recorded in those respective periods.

Loans

Gross loans receivable increased $12.4 million during fourth quarter 2019 to $936.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $923.9 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $19.2 million from $917.1 million at December 31, 2018. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Residential Real Estate $ 427,441 $ 421,843 $ 428,846 Commercial Real Estate 298,261 296,302 292,575 Commercial & Industrial 169,411 164,078 162,905 Farm Land 3,641 3,686 4,185 Vacant Land 7,893 8,111 8,322 Municipal 21,914 22,260 14,344 Consumer 6,385 6,290 4,512 Deferred Fees 1,362 1,359 1,421 Gross Loans Receivable $ 936,308 $ 923,929 $ 917,110

The ratio of gross loans to deposits for fourth quarter 2019 was 101.8% compared with 95.6% for third quarter 2019 and 99.0% for fourth quarter 2018.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased $1.8 million during the fourth quarter to $3.9 million, or 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2019, from $5.7 million, or 0.50% of total assets at September 30, 2019, and decreased $4.4 million from $8.3 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans was $21.3 million or 2.27% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2019 compared to $22.6 million, or 2.44% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2019 and $20.2 million, or 2.20% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2018.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due increased $0.3 million during fourth quarter 2019 to $2.1 million, or 0.22% of gross loans receivable, from $1.8 million, or 0.19% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2019, and decreased $0.1 million from $2.2 million, or 0.24% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses for fourth quarter 2019 was $8.9 million compared with $8.8 million for third quarter 2019 and $7.8 million for fourth quarter 2018.

The provision for loan loss expense was $417 thousand for fourth quarter 2019 versus $94 thousand for third quarter 2019, and $558 thousand for the fourth quarter 2018. The increase in the provision from third quarter 2019 was primarily attributable to loan growth and higher charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $368 thousand for the fourth quarter 2019, $135 thousand for third quarter 2019 and $471 thousand for the fourth quarter 2018. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 0.95% for the fourth quarter 2019, versus 0.96% for the third quarter 2019 and 0.85% for the fourth quarter 2018. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 246% for the fourth quarter of 2019, versus 165% for the third quarter of 2019 and 120% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits were $919.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $966.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $926.7 million at December 31, 2018. The decline in deposits from third quarter 2019 of $46.7 million reflected the maturity of $30.0 million of brokered deposits as well as normal seasonal customer activity. Deposits at December 31, 2019 reflected brokered deposits, including CDARS one-way buys, of $2.9 million compared with $32.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $39.4 million at December 31, 2018. Average total deposits for the fourth quarter 2019 were $932.4 million compared with $938.5 million for the third quarter 2019 and $905.7 million for the fourth quarter 2018. Average total deposits for the fourth quarter 2019 included average brokered deposits of $22.1 million compared with $31.6 million for third quarter 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBB) advances increased $13.1 million during the quarter to $50.9 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased $16.3 million from December 31, 2018.

Capital

Book value per common share increased $0.70 during the fourth quarter 2019 to $40.22 per share and increased $3.36 from the fourth quarter 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased $0.74 during fourth quarter 2019 to $34.98 and increased $3.53 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018.

Shareholders’ equity increased $2.1 million in fourth quarter to $113.7 million at December 31, 2019 as net income of $3.0 million and restricted stock activity of $0.2 million were partly offset by unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $0.4 million and common stock dividends paid of $0.8 million.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.60%, 12.84%, and 11.83%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Dividend on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend at its January 24, 2020 meeting. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share will be paid on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2020.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended December 31, 2019, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations simultaneously with this Release.



Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 7,406 $ 7,238 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 19,479 51,207 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,885 58,445 Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions 750 - Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 91,801 91,818 CRA mutual fund at fair value 882 836 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 3,242 4,496 Loans held-for-sale 332 - Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $8,895 and $7,831) 927,413 909,279 Other real estate owned 314 1,810 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,385 18,175 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $4,884 and $4,498) 995 1,383 Accrued interest receivable 3,415 3,148 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 20,580 14,438 Deferred taxes 1,249 1,276 Other assets 3,390 2,635 Total Assets $ 1,112,448 $ 1,121,554 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 237,852 $ 228,448 Demand (interest bearing) 153,314 153,586 Money market 239,504 204,219 Savings and other 161,112 178,807 Certificates of deposit 127,724 161,679 Total deposits 919,506 926,739 Repurchase agreements 8,530 4,104 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 50,887 67,154 Subordinated debt 9,859 9,835 Note payable 246 280 Finance lease obligations 1,718 3,081 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,047 6,902 Total Liabilities 998,793 1,018,095 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $0.10 per share par value Authorized: 5,000,000; Issued: 2,825,912 and 2,806,781 Outstanding: 2,825,912 and 2,806,781 283 281 Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards (725 ) (711 ) Paid-in capital 44,420 43,770 Retained earnings 68,320 60,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,357 (220 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 113,655 103,459 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,112,448 $ 1,121,554

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Periods ended December 31, Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,883 $ 9,846 $ 39,742 $ 37,072 Interest on debt securities Taxable 490 643 2,223 2,231 Tax exempt 190 47 545 136 Other interest and dividends 142 271 903 933 Total interest and dividend income 10,705 10,807 43,413 40,372 Interest expense Deposits 1,650 1,559 7,324 4,656 Repurchase agreements 8 5 24 12 Finance lease 36 47 170 178 Note payable 4 4 16 18 Subordinated Debt 156 156 624 624 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 186 421 1,143 1,733 Total interest expense 2,040 2,192 9,301 7,221 Net interest and dividend income 8,665 8,615 34,112 33,151 Provision for loan losses 417 558 955 1,728 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 8,248 8,057 33,157 31,423 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 1,022 921 3,995 3,700 Service charges and fees 1,092 1,025 4,028 3,718 Gains on sales of mortgage loans, net 67 51 116 89 Mortgage servicing, net 75 57 307 308 (Losses) Gains on CRA mutual fund (4 ) 8 25 (18 ) Gains on sales of available -for-sale- securities, net - 302 263 318 BOLI income and gains 139 432 392 678 Other 28 28 124 152 Total non-interest income 2,419 2,824 9,250 8,945 Non-interest expense Salaries 3,055 3,140 12,048 12,003 Employee benefits 976 1,087 4,384 4,280 Premises and equipment 1,066 1,374 4,016 4,535 Data processing 581 558 2,201 2,119 Professional fees 523 510 2,213 2,236 OREO gains, losses and write-downs, net 3 184 408 275 Collections, OREO, and loan related 108 145 436 578 FDIC insurance (33 ) 186 261 579 Marketing and community support 171 185 619 815 Amortization of intangibles 91 107 388 454 Other 539 433 1,938 1,961 Total non-interest expense 7,080 7,909 28,912 29,835 Income before income taxes 3,587 2,972 13,495 10,533 Income tax provision 578 408 2,359 1,709 Net income $ 3,009 $ 2,564 $ 11,136 $ 8,824 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,960 $ 2,528 $ 10,976 $ 8,713 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.06 $ 0.91 $ 3.95 $ 3.15 Diluted earnings per common share 1.06 0.91 3.93 3.13 Common dividends per share 0.28 0.28 1.12 1.12





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Total assets $ 1,112,448 $ 1,144,240 $ 1,119,212 $ 1,118,925 $ 1,121,554 Loans receivable, net 927,413 915,083 910,573 911,188 909,279 Total securities 95,925 98,270 103,857 102,479 97,150 Deposits 919,506 966,178 950,723 941,969 926,739 FHLBB advances 50,887 37,828 32,769 47,712 67,154 Shareholders’ equity 113,655 111,580 108,948 106,109 103,459 Wealth assets under administration 777,503 752,467 713,319 691,731 648,027 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 498,737 475,482 464,537 444,110 398,287 Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 278,766 276,985 248,782 247,621 249,740 Non-performing loans 3,621 5,370 5,062 6,389 6,514 Non-performing assets 3,935 5,687 5,463 7,130 8,324 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 2,077 1,784 2,473 2,228 2,165 Net interest and dividend income 8,665 8,667 8,344 8,437 8,615 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1) 8,839 8,831 8,486 8,562 8,736 Provision for loan losses 417 94 151 294 558 Non-interest income 2,419 2,256 2,548 2,027 2,824 Non-interest expense 7,080 7,184 7,439 7,211 7,909 Income before income taxes 3,587 3,645 3,302 2,959 2,972 Income tax provision 578 657 599 525 408 Net income 3,009 2,988 2,703 2,434 2,564 Net income allocated to common shareholders 2,960 2,940 2,671 2,408 2,528 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 Diluted earnings per common share 1.06 1.05 0.95 0.86 0.91 Dividends per common share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Book value per common share 40.22 39.52 38.59 37.81 36.86 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP (2) 34.98 34.24 33.28 32.43 31.45 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,826 2,823 2,823 2,807 2,807 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 2,781 2,783 2,780 2,777 2,766 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 2,794 2,795 2,793 2,789 2,779 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.34 % 3.29 % 3.19 % 3.28 % 3.34 % Efficiency ratio (3) 61.81 62.90 65.81 66.15 69.13 Effective income tax rate 16.11 18.02 18.14 17.75 13.74 Return on average assets 1.07 1.05 0.97 0.89 0.92 Return on average common shareholders’ equity 10.56 10.73 10.07 9.45 9.99 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.39 0.58 0.55 0.69 0.71 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.22 0.19 0.27 0.24 0.24 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 0.95 0.96 0.97 0.95 0.85 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 245.64 164.73 175.56 136.96 120.21 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.35 0.50 0.49 0.64 0.74 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 10.22 % 9.75 % 9.73 % 9.48 % 9.22 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP(2) 9.01 8.56 8.51 8.25 7.98 Tier 1 leverage capital (4) 9.60 9.27 9.10 8.98 8.83 Total risk-based capital (4) 12.84 12.58 12.57 12.38 12.09 Common equity tier 1 capital (4) 11.83 11.57 11.54 11.35 11.17

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.

(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

(3) Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.

(4) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 113,655 $ 111,580 $ 108,948 $ 106,108 $ 103,459 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (995 ) (1,086 ) (1,180 ) (1,279 ) (1,383 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 98,845 $ 96,679 $ 93,953 $ 91,014 $ 88,261 Total Assets $ 1,112,448 $ 1,144,240 $ 1,119,212 $ 1,118,925 $ 1,121,554 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (995 ) (1,086 ) (1,180 ) (1,279 ) (1,383 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 1,097,638 $ 1,129,339 $ 1,104,217 $ 1,103,831 $ 1,106,356 Common Shares outstanding 2,826 2,823 2,823 2,807 2,807 Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 40.22 $ 39.52 $ 38.59 $ 37.81 $ 36.86 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 34.98 34.24 33.28 32.43 31.45 Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 9.01 % 8.56 % 8.51 % 8.25 % 7.98 % Consolidated: Non-interest expense $ 7,080 $ 7,184 $ 7,438 $ 7,211 $ 7,909 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (91 ) (93 ) (99 ) (104 ) (107 ) Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and

Write downs (27 ) (115 ) (271 ) (103 ) (260 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 6,961 $ 6,976 $ 7,068 $ 7,004 $ 7,542 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 8,839 $ 8,831 $ 8,486 $ 8,562 $ 8,736 Non-interest income 2,419 2,256 2,548 2,027 2,824 (Gains) losses on securities 4 3 (294 ) (2 ) (310 ) BOLI proceeds receivable - - - - (341 ) Adjusted revenue $ 11,262 $ 11,090 $ 10,740 $ 10,588 $ 10,909 Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1 61.81 % 62.90 % 65.81 % 66.15 % 69.13 %

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q4 2019: 60.19%; Q3 2019: 61.13%; Q2 2019: 64.09%; Q1 2019: 64.51%; Q4 2018: 67.17%.

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.