Dr. Aysegul Kascatan Nebioglu to Present at IPC/APEX Expo 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Aysegul Kascatan Nebioglu, Senior R&D Manager of the adhesives team at Dymax Corporation , will present at the IPC/APEX Expo that will take place on February 4-6, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Dr. Nebioglu’s presentation of a new technical paper, titled “High Performance Light and Moisture Dual Curable Encapsulant,” will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 9:00 a.m. at the Technical Coatings Conference Session.



Dr. Nebioglu will discuss a light and moisture dual-cure,100% solids encapsulant that exhibits an excellent balance of properties and is ideal for manufacturers involved with chip-on-board, chip-on-flex, chip-on-glass, and wire bonding assembly on PCBs. While the key advantage to this light-curable encapsulant is the ability to use a non-solvated “green” (100% solids) material, the secondary moisture cure capability allows curing of the material in shadow areas not visible to UV light. In addition, the product can be shipped and stored at ambient conditions and does not requiring cold shipping/storage. The presentation will examine the performance of this material against other light-curable materials, as well as other types of encapsulants in reliability tests such as heat and humidity resistance (85 oC / 85 % RH), thermal shock resistance (-55oC to +125oC), and corrosion resistance against salt spray and chemicals. After the conference, this new paper will be available for download from https://dymax.com .

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid light-cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

