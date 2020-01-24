DEADLINE ALERT for PRU, MMSI, UEPS, FSCT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU )

Class Period: February 15, 2019 – August 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment; (2) that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and (3) that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI )

Class Period: February 26, 2019 – October 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (2) that sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (3) that in light of the foregoing, the Company's reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS )

Class Period: September 12, 2018 – November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) that the Company had misclassified its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited; (3) that the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating its income; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT )

Class Period: February 7, 2019 – October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 2, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

