President wants increase in production of goods, services

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 24 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço on Friday asked the new Minister of Economy and Planning for greater pragmatism for increasing the domestic production of goods/services and generating jobs.,

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the Minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Sousa Mendes dos Santos, the Head of the Executive Branch called for a closer relationship with the business, banking and all partners.

In his speech, João Lourenço pointed to the economy as one of the main sectors, among the challenges of the Angolan Executive.

He said he believed in the capacity and experience shown by the new minister in the exercise of other functions, as well as being confident in his success.

The then Secretary of State for Economy, Sérgio dos Santos, is the third Minister of Economy and Planning in the Government led by President João Lourenço, who has been in power since September 26, 2017.

