Sage Payroll: 1-Day Training Course (Manchester, United Kingdom - March 4-5, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sage Payroll" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This structured training program covers all areas of Sage Payroll, this training course provides participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating gross pay and statutory deductions.

Core aspects of payroll, but also provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll like court orders, student loans, and processing starters and leavers. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies are also covered.

At the end of the course candidates will be able to:

Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation settings in your software

Configure your software to suit your company requirements

Small classroom based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at a Central London training centre.

Agenda (Course Time: 10AM-5PM)

Sage Payroll



Setup & Amend

Employee Records

Payments and Deductions

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including: Full Payment Submission (FPS) National Insurance Number Verification (NVR) Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P32

Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sll5yv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.