Nepal Telecoms Market Report 2020 | Featuring Axiata (Ncell), Nepal Telecom, Subisu, WorldLink and Vianet
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Nepal's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU.
The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
Companies Mentioned
- Axiata (Ncell)
- Nepal Telecom
- Subisu
- WorldLink
- Vianet
These data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2006. The data annex was last updated in January 2020 to include 3Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:
Fixed Telecoms Market
Connections
- Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
- Narrowband
- VoBB
- Total broadband
- Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTP/B, BFWA and other
- IPTV
- Dial-up Internet
Revenue and ASPU
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services
- Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
- Voice ASPU per month
- Broadband ASPU per month
Traffic
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
Mobile Telecoms Market
Connections
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
- Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
- 2G/3G/4G
- Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
- Handset population penetration
- Broadband
- Broadband population penetration
- M2M
- M2M penetration
Revenue and ARPU
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Split by voice, messaging and data
- ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)
Traffic
- Mobile-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
- Mobile data traffic
- Total data traffic per connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
Total Telecoms Market (Fixed and Mobile)
- Voice connections
- Broadband connections
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by voice and data
- Originated minutes
