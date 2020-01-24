Opportunities in the Global Savory Snacks Sector

Summary The global savory snacks sector was valued at US$137. 2 billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 5. 2% over 2018-2023 to reach US$176. 8 billion by 2023.

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the global savory snacks sector with a value share of 39.2% in 2018 and also is forecast to record the fastest value growth globally at a CAGR of 7% during 2018-2023. Savory snacks with health & wellness claims accounted for 14% of the overall global sector sales in 2018. The global savory snacks market is highly fragmented with the top five brands - PepsiCo, The Kellogg Company, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Calbee, Inc., and Snyder`s-Lance, Inc. - accounting for 29.8% of value share in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for savory snacks globally, with a value share of 51% in 2018, followed by convenience stores with 30% share. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the savory snacks sector, accounting for 95.7% of the volume share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global savory snacks sector.



- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of savory snacks as compared to other major sectors such as bakery & cereals, confectionery, ice cream, and dairy & soy food during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector at global and regional level during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks products across the five regions in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global savory snacks sector in 2018. It covers: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, E-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, vending machines, drug stores & pharmacies, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks products.



- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global savory snacks industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the savory snacks industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the savory snacks industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles

