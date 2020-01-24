Valero Energy Corporation Board of Directors Elects New Member

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Eric D. Mullins has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Following the appointment, the board of Valero will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.



Mullins is Managing Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Lime Rock Resources team and has jointly led the team since co-founding the Lime Rock Resources strategy in 2005. Mullins oversees all strategic, financial and operational aspects of the Lime Rock Resources funds.

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric to our board. He is an outstanding addition who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Lime Rock, Mullins served as a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs where he led numerous financing, structuring and strategic advisory transactions for public and private E&P companies in the division’s Natural Resources Group.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.