Global Automotive Chassis Industry

The global market for Automotive Chassis is projected to reach US$66. 7 billion by 2025, driven by stable production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In the passenger cars sector, the projected demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is acting as a key growth catalyst.

Defined as the loadbearing framework of the vehicle, the chassis combines engine, power-transmission system, wheels, axles and suspension system in a single structurally independent frame. It represents the most fundamental mechanical system of the vehicle. A key trend in chassis design and production is the migration towards modular vehicle platforms wherein multiple vehicle models share the same undercarriage design and architecture. When a single chassis design is used to manufacture differently-styled vehicle bodies, it reduces cost and complexity of producing myriad vehicle models. Multiple lines of vehicle models can be designed using the same assembly line infrastructure. It allows larger number of models to be produced in a single plant and significantly slices vehicle development costs. The modular approach allows dynamic reorganization of manufacturing capacity and also reduces the burden of overcapacity. It allows OEMs to flexibly adjust and adapt production processes and system to align with changing demand for each model type. In the commercial vehicles sector especially, the need for rapid vehicle prototyping is driving the prominence and popularity of flexible rolling chassis wherein a single base vehicle platform can be used to create several vehicle options. Against the backdrop of the optimistic outlook for the future of EVs, OEMs are now focusing on developing common chassis/platforms that can be shared between hybrid vehicles and fully electric vehicles. Volkswagen Group has set into motion a new era in platform management with the development of the US$60 billion Modular Transverse Matrix Platform (MQB). MQB is a vehicle platform technology common to several of the companys models ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs. All cars irrespective of varying wheelbase and outer body dimension, built on the MQB platform share common engine positioning, pedal box and front axle.

- Monocoque chassis is a dominant chassis type and widely used for producing small SUVs, luxury sedans, and hatchbacks. Also known as Unibody, this chassis type offers advantages such as higher levels of safety; lower center of gravity and greater ability to design agile, aerodynamic vehicles; superior ride performance; lighter framework and greater fuel efficiency. The ongoing engineering design focus shed on lightweighting, fuel efficiency and lower emissions, favors continued adoption of the Monocoque chassis. The lower floor plan of this chassis design means that the vehicle is closer to the ground and therefore allows building of taller bodies with easy exit and entry into the vehicle. Popular materials used for manufacturing Monocoque chassis include steel, mild steel, aluminum and aluminum alloy. Interest in carbon fiber is also surging, although its current use is confined to just formula one racing cars. New roles for chassis will emerge as smart cars become increasingly popular and autonomous cars inch closer to commercialization. Interestingly, higher levels of vehicle autonomy will influence chassis design and complexity. From chassis sensors to support Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)/ X-by-wire to multi-material chassis construction, new chassis concepts will need to be developed. Also, R&D investments in chassis design will be skewed towards adapting chassis design to electrification of the vehicle. Chassis for EVs will need to be designed to support battery packs and is this regard skateboard-like designs are growing in popularity. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 66.8% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country remains a cash cow for mass market and premium cars. Also, rising domestic automakers in the country are strongly focused on dominating the worlds next era of driving which opens opportunities for innovative component systems and sub-systems.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AL-KO International Pty Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autokiniton Global Group, BENTELER International, CIE Automotive, Continental AG, F-Tech Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Spartan Motors Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG.





AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Automotive Chassis: Outlook

Monocoque Chassis Segment Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth

Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000 Units): 2018

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Chassis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AL-KO International Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Autokiniton Global Group (USA)

BENTELER International (Austria)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Continental AG (Germany)

F-Tech, Inc. (Japan)

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited (India)

Magna International, Inc. (Canada)

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Spartan Motors, Inc. (USA)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends Critical to Market Expansion

Chassis Systems to Play Critical Role in the Successful Adoption of Autonomous Driving

Top Developments with Most Impact on Car Chassis and Body

Skateboard Chassis Gains Traction with Growth in EV Sales

Automotive Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms Presses Demand for Lightweight Chassis Systems

Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Spur Growth in the Chassis Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018

Steady Global Production of Commercial Vehicles Boosts Demand for Automotive Chassis

Global Commercial Vehicles Sales in Thousand Units for 2010-2018

Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Select Countries: 2

-2018 (in Thousand Units)

Urbanization Trends and e-Commerce Growth Back Growth in Commercial Vehicles Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Automotive Chassis

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car Sales (2015-2040)

Shared Mobility Trends and Declining Vehicle Ownership Influence Market Dynamics

Global Shared Mobility Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Product Overview

Automotive Chassis: A Definition

Chassis Design

Classification of Chassis

Chassis Classification Based on Application

Chassis Classification Based on Fit-to-Engine:

Classification as per Construction of Chassis



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)

