MTrac 2020 – An Improved Platform to Increase Compliance

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation (“MTrac”) are pleased to announce that the beta phase of the system improvements to MTrac 2020 has been completed. The platform was augmented to accommodate the growing demands of the regulatory agencies that oversee the financial industry. The MTrac team plans to have all existing clients converted to the new system within 60 days and new clients to be boarded starting February 1st, 2020. MTrac is proud to maintain its front-runner position as a fully compliant, closed-loop payment service company.



The new platform will include a seamless wallet load feature with QR functionality for redemption. That is, a customer can come to a terminal, type in their phone number and quickly add funds to their wallet without having to go through a multi-step process. The user then gets a print out of a receipt that doubles as their redemption coupon for redeeming their wallet funds in exchange for product. With these updated compliance features, MTrac 2020 will allow more banks to join its network, which benefits MTrac clients by allowing them to use a wider variety of card types to load their wallet.

MTrac will continue to innovate and adapt its program to meet the demands of the market while assuring compliance with regulatory agencies and delivering a scalable solution to its clients.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)



Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.



MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”





Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



