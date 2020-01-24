Ackroo integrates with SERTI DMS

Ackroo expands product offering with direct integration to Canadian based dealer management system

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR), (OTC: AKRFF), a loyalty marketing, gift card and payments technology and services provider, announced the launch of its latest advancement to the Ackroo Anywhere platform with integration to SERTI’s dealer management system (DMS). This development provides current and prospective Ackroo dealerships who utilize SERTI’s market leading product the ability to capture even more purchase data in order to analyze information like member vs. non-member data, lost customer and more in order to more effectively leverage Ackroo tools and services to drive customer behaviors. The Ackroo platform will also gain greater customer information and comparison data in order to guide key marketing initiatives for the dealership while also adding operational enhancements around reporting and interfacing with customers.



“Integration to SERTI’s DMS solution was another important step in our strategic plans to further support the automotive industry,” said Steve Levely, CEO at Ackroo. “After our latest acquisition where we began working with brands like KIA across Canada, we now support over 600 automotive locations and growing. This continued growth has us further investing in our technology and operations to better support the automotive industry. Advancements such as integrations to DMS systems unlock the true power of our platform allowing us greater data to capture, sort and present while also feeding our marketing automation tools to help drive customer engagement and behaviors.”

Ackroo has also granted incentive stock options to purchase 1,875,000 common shares to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.16, for a period of 3 years. The option grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SERTI Dealership System

Founded in 1975, SERTI is a Canadian based dealer management system provider serving over 1,000 dealerships coast to coast. The SERTI DMS is evolving and adapting to the needs of dealerships of all sizes and is focused on making sure the customer-experience is the best it can be. To learn more visit: www.serti.com.

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides merchants of all sizes a robust, cloud based multi-currency marketing platform to help attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing and payment services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo’s technology solution and to provide a single point of contact for all of their primary merchant currencies. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

For information, please contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo

Tel: 613-599-2396 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the company’s ability to raise enough capital to support the company’s go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the company’s strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers’ budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



