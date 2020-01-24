Prosecutors of Angola and Portugal define joint actions

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 24 - The Attorney General of the Republic, Helder Pita Grós, met last Thursday with his Portuguese counterpart, lucília Gago, within the framework of closer relations between the two country’s prosecution departments.,

After the meeting, which lasted over an hour, both interlocutors did not make any statements to the press.

Upon arrival in Lisbon on Thursday, the high magistrate of the Public Ministry declared to the press that “I came to ask for help regarding several issues”.

Hélder Pitta Grós travels to Lisbon a day after announcing to the press that Isabel dos Santos – former C.E.O of the public oil company Sonangol and the daughter of the previous head of State – has been indicted on charges of harmful management and money laundering, among other crimes.

Meanwhile, the Angolan Attorney-General said last Wednesday, in Luanda, that the institution does not rule out the possibility of issuing an arrest warrant against the Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, who is being accused of various malpractices while she was at the helm of the state-owned oil company.

