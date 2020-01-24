President swaps ambassadors

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 24 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço last Thursday fired and appointment Ambassadors, the President's Civil Affairs Office has told Angop.,

Joao lourenço sacked the ambassadors to Russia Joaquim Augusto de Lemos, India Manuel Eduardo dos Santos e Silva Bravo, Cuba José César Augusto, and Serbia Emílio José de Carvalho Guerra.

The source also quoted the ambassadors to Algeria António José Condesse de Carvalho, Belgium Georges Rebelo Pinto Chicoti, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Diekumpuna Sita Nsadisi José, as having been fired.

The head the Executive also dismissed Ana Maria de Oliveira, from the position of Consultant to the President of the Republic.

In other decrees, the President appointed the ambassadors Manuel Eduardo dos Santos e Silva Bravo to Russian Federation, Joaquim Augusto de Lemos to India, and Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição to Serbia.

Toko Diakenga Serão was appointed Angolan ambassador to Algeria, while André Panzo holds the position in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Head of State also appointed Ana Maria de Oliveira ambassador of Angola to the UNESCO.

