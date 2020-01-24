Biobanking Market Trends & Forecasts to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanking Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global biobanking market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities, to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the overall market revenue of the global biobanking market for the period of 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global biobanking market from 2019 to 2027.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global biobanking market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global biobanking market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global biobanking market. Key players operating in the global biobanking market are identified, and each one of them is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global biobanking market that are profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What is the sales/revenue expected to be generated by biobanks across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the biobanking market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and threats in the biobanking market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue, globally, in 2027? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global biobanking market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Biobanking Market: Market Snapshot



4. Market Overview

4.1. Global Biobanking Market: Product Overview

4.2. Global Biobanking Market: Key Industry Developments

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Biobanking Market Revenue Projections, 2017-2027

4.5. Global Biobanking Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2. Technological Advancements

5.3. Healthcare Industry Overview

5.4. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally

5.5. List of Major Biobanks, by Region

5.6. List of Vendors Supporting Automated Biobanking



6. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Product

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Global Biobanking Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

6.4. Global Biobanking Market Forecast, by Product

6.4.1. Equipment

6.4.1.1. Temperature Control Systems

6.4.1.1.1. Freezers & Refrigerators

6.4.1.1.2. Cryogenic Storage Systems

6.4.1.1.3. Thawing Equipment

6.4.1.1.4. Incubators & Centrifuges

6.4.1.2. Alarms & Monitoring Systems

6.4.1.3. Accessories & Other equipment

6.4.2. Consumables

6.4.2.1. Cryovials & Cryomolds

6.4.2.2. Tubes

6.4.2.3. Others

6.4.3. Software & Services

6.5. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Product, 2017-2027



7. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Biospecimen Type

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Global Biobanking Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Biospecimen Type

7.4. Global Biobanking Market Forecast, by Biospecimen Type

7.4.1. Blood Products

7.4.2. Human Tissues

7.4.3. Cell Lines

7.4.4. Nucleic Acids

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Biospecimen Type, 2017-2027



8. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Global Biobanking Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8.4. Global Biobanking Market Forecast, by Application

8.4.1. Therapeutics

8.4.2. Clinical Diagnostics

8.4.3. Drug Discovery & Development

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Application, 2017-2027



9. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Storage Type

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Introduction

9.3. Global Biobanking Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Storage Type

9.4. Global Biobanking Market Forecast, by Storage Type

9.4.1. Manual

9.4.2. Automated

9.5. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Storage Type, 2017-2027



10. Global Biobanking Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Biobanking Market Scenario, by Country

10.2. Global Biobanking Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10.3. Global Biobanking Market Forecast, by Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Europe

10.3.3. Asia-Pacific

10.3.4. Latin America

10.3.5. Middle East & Africa



11. North America Biobanking Market Analysis



12. Europe Biobanking Market Analysis



13. Asia-Pacific Biobanking Market Analysis



14. Latin America Biobanking Market Analysis



15. Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Analysis



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles

16.1.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

16.1.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.1.1.2. Company Financials

16.1.1.3. Growth Strategies

16.1.1.4. SWOT Analysis

16.1.2. PHC Holdings Corporation (Panasonic Healthcare)

16.1.3. Hamilton Company

16.1.4. Chart Industries, Inc.

16.1.5. VWR International, LLC. (Avantor, Inc.)

16.1.6. QIAGEN N.V.

16.1.7. Greiner AG

16.1.8. Brooks Automation, Inc.

16.1.9. Merck KGaA

16.1.10. Tecan Trading AG



