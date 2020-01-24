The global market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services is projected to reach US$8. 9 billion by 2025, driven by the growing importance shed on material inspection against the backdrop of strong focus shed on quality assurance of structural and mechanical components operating in demanding application environments.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW

NDT is used widely in civil engineering for testing concrete structures; oil & gas and mining industry for monitoring integrity of assets non-intrusively; semiconductor industry for wafer testing; nuclear power plants for continuous inspection of critical parts and components of nuclear reactors; and pipeline and piping system inspection, among others. Technologies used for NDT include Acoustic Emission Testing (AE), Electromagnetic Testing (ET), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Laser Testing Methods (LM), Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL), Microwave Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Neutron Radiographic Testing (NR), Radiographic Testing (RT), Thermal/Infrared Testing (IRT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Pulse Echo Inspection, Guided Wave Testing (GW), Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer (EMAT) Testing, among others. In addition to stringent safety regulations and quality standards, other factors driving the need for NDT include aging infrastructure worldwide which is spurring the importance of structural health monitoring (SHM) of bridges, tunnels etc. for signs of wear & tear, fatigue, corrosion, and stress; and growing manufacturing competitiveness and the ensuing focus on asset integrity and quality of manufactured products.

- Globalization of supply chain is additionally encouraging increased inspection of components moving through the supply chain. Stringent and often punitive safety regulations being legislated in most countries worldwide is pushing up the compliance burden. Oil & gas, mining, utilities, and nuclear power plants especially have to ensure compliance with international standards to ensure safe and efficient operation of equipment and assets. Given the high cost of non-compliance, companies are increasingly outsourcing NDT operations, requirements and auditing functions to specialized service providers. NDT represents a specialized field that requires expensive equipment, technology CAPEX investments, and qualified staff. This makes in-house management of NDT operations expensive. Also, the blistering pace of material development makes new material inspection challenging. Outsourcing provides the perfect opportunity to align NDT outcomes with cost and quality goals. Few of the benefits of outsourcing NDT activities include access to expert skills & capabilities; reduce CAPEX and OPEX load; reduced risk; frees up resources to focus on core business areas; and higher quality and reliable independent evaluation. A growing number of NDT service providers are offering customized services designed to suite unique needs of a wide range of industry sectors. A key trend in the market is the growing commercial opportunity for automated NDT equipment integrated with sensors and industrial robotics with the aim of improving non-destructive testing productivity. An exciting field rapidly evolving, in this regard, is drone-based nondestructive testing. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.3% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period supported by the country’s mammothian export presence, rising prominence of quality and compliance and the resulting growth in inspection and testing of product brands.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Limited, Applus+, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra SE, Intertek Group Plc, MISTRAS Group Inc., NDT Global, Nikon Metrology NV, NVI LLC, SGS SA, TEAM Inc., TUV Rheinland AG, YXLON International GmbH ,Zetec Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW



NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MCP13

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

World NDT Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Region Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Dynamics in the NDT Services Market Influenced by Economic Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

through 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALS Limited (Australia)

Applus+ (Spain)

Bureau Veritas SA (France)

Dekra SE (Germany)

Intertek Group Plc (UK)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)

NDT Global (Ireland)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

NVI, LLC (USA)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

TEAM, Inc. (USA)

TUV Rheinland AG (Germany)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)

Zetec, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging Environment and Stringent Standards

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale Gas Programs Spur Demand for NDT Services in Oil & Gas Sector

A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream, Midstream & Downstream Facilities

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials

Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Fertile Environment

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation Installations

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality & Uptime

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market

NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0

Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based Modifications to NDT

Technological Advances and Rise of Automated NDT Tools Widen Scope & Span of NDT Services Market

Issues & Challenges with In-House NDT Departments Build Momentum for NDT Services Market

Regulations & Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 10: Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2017

Table 12: Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2025

Table 20: Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 22: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Inspection Services (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Inspection Services (Service) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Inspection Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Equipment Rental Services (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Equipment Rental Services (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Equipment Rental Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Training Services (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Training Services (Service) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Training Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Calibration Services (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Calibration Services (Service) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Calibration Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 54: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Power Generation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 56: Power Generation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 57: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 60: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

UNITED STATES Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Boost Demand Prospects

Market Analytics

Table 61: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United States by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 63: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 66: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 69: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 70: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 72: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2

to 2025

Table 74: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 75: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 78: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 79: Japanese Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Insight into the Chinese NDT Market

NDT Developments, Capabilities and Research: A Brief

Market Analytics

Table 88: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Chinese Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Aerospace Industry: Key Market for NDT Products and Services

Non Technical Factors Influencing the European NDT Market

Market Analytics

Table 97: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 101: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025

Table 104: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 109: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in France by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 118: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 127: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 145: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 147: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2

to 2025

Table 149: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 150: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 153: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Aerospace and Defense Industry Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 154: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Russia by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 156: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Russia by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 159: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 163: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 164: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025

Table 167: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 170: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities for NDT Industry

Market Analytics

Table 172: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 180: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 184: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 186: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 189: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 193: Indian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Indian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 195: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Indian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Indian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 198: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Indian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 200: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 201: Indian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 202: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: South Korean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 204: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: South Korean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 207: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: South Korean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 221: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 225: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 226: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 228: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 229: Latin American Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Latin American Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 232: Argentinean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 233: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 234: Argentinean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Argentinean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025

Table 236: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 237: Argentinean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Argentinean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 239: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 240: Argentinean Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 241: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Brazil by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Brazilian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 243: Brazilian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Brazil by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Brazilian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 246: Brazilian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 248: Brazilian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 249: Brazilian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 250: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Mexican Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 252: Mexican Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Mexican Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 255: Mexican Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Mexican Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 258: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 259: Rest of Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 261: Rest of Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Rest of Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 264: Rest of Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Rest of Latin America Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 267: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 268: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 269: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 270: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 272: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market by Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 273: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market by Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 276: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 277: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 278: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 279: The Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 280: Iranian Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2009-2017

Table 282: Iranian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Iranian Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 285: Iranian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 287: Iranian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 288: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 289: Israeli Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 290: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 291: Israeli Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Israeli Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025

Table 293: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 294: Israeli Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Israeli Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 296: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 297: Israeli Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 298: Saudi Arabian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 299: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 300: Saudi Arabian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 301: Saudi Arabian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 303: Saudi Arabian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 304: Saudi Arabian Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 305: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 306: Saudi Arabian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 307: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 308: United Arab Emirates Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 309: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technique: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 310: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 311: United Arab Emirates Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 312: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Service: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 313: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 314: United Arab Emirates Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 315: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 316: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 317: Rest of Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 318: Rest of Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 319: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 320: Rest of Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017

Table 321: Rest of Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 322: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 323: Rest of Middle East Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 324: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

South Africa: Shortage of NDT Personnel Drives Momentum in Favor of Services

Market Analytics

Table 325: African Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 326: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Africa by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 327: African Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 328: African Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 329: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Africa by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 330: African Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 331: African Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 332: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 333: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 72)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.