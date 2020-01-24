/EIN News/ --

Quanta to Present at the 40th Annual Dialysis Conference

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 24 January 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British med-tech company that has developed SC+, a personal haemodialysis (HD) system, today announces that the Company will be presenting at the 40th Annual Dialysis Conference (ADC), which runs from 8 to 11 February 2020, at the Kansas City Convention Center, Missouri, USA.

In addition, Quanta announces it has filed a 510(k) submission with the FDA for SC+, with a follow-up study planned to then extend use to Home HD. John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, said: “We are delighted to be working with leading US Home HD experts on this important study that will help us to bring SC+ to American patients and healthcare professionals. SC+ has been designed to make home dialysis accessible to more patients, supporting the objectives of the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative.”

Dr. Paul Komenda, Chief Medical Officer, will provide an update on SC+, explaining how it will enable choice, efficiency and empowerment to both patients and physicians in the “Home Dialysis Machines” session on Monday, 10 February at 2:00pm. The presentation will be followed by a device demonstration at 4:15pm.

Full details of the session are as follows:

Session: Home Dialysis Machines

Date: Monday 10 February

Time: 2:00pm

Quanta will also be presenting a poster at ADC, reporting on the annual therapy cost of dialysis when using SC+ in Canada. The results demonstrate the feasibility of cost-saving when using a small and easy-to-use haemodialysis system like SC+ on an every-other day treatment regimen.

Full details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Annual Therapy Cost of Dialysis with the Quanta SC+ Personal Haemodialysis System

Location: Home Dialysis

First Presentation: Sunday 9 February between 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Second Presentation: Monday 10 February between 1:00pm – 2:00pm

If you would like to arrange a meeting with John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, or Paul Komenda, Chief Medical Officer, at the conference, please contact enquiries@quantadt.com.

For more information about Quanta, please contact:





Quanta

John E. Milad,

Chief Executive Officer









T: +44 (0)1789 400043

E: enquiries@quantadt.com Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville



T: +44 (0)203 709 5708

E: quanta@consilium-comms.com

About SC+

SC+ is a small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system designed to provide greater flexibility around where, when and how patients manage and receive their dialysis therapy. As a CE marked medical device, SC+ has been successfully piloted with the NHS, demonstrating clinical efficacy and performance compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users—including patients themselves—to manage dialysis therapy delivery across a wide range of settings—from the clinic to the home.

About Quanta

UK-based Quanta Dialysis Technologies aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients through innovation. Quanta’s lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com .

SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale in the USA.



