Mustafa Al-Imam Sentenced for Terrorist Attacks in Benghazi, Libya

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Mustafa Al-Imam was sentenced on January 23 to more than 19 years in prison for his participation in the September 11, 2012, terrorist attacks on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya. Al-Imam’s sentencing today sends a strong message to those who would attempt to commit such a heinous crime.

We express our continued gratitude to the U.S. law enforcement, military, and intelligence communities for their relentless efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack. We continue to mourn the losses of Ambassador Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods. Each sacrificed his life promoting American ideals. Their colleagues serving around the world today continue that important work in the same spirit and in their honor.



