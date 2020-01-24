Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growing at 6.3% CAGR to Reach $36,371.54 Million by 2027 Driven by Female Hygiene

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Share and Revenue

The Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Poised to Touch $36,371.54 Million by 2027 from $21,088.56 Million in 2018 to grow at 6.3% CAGR during (2019-2027).

OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market report highlights top ten companies operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist Feminine Hygiene Products Market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Several companies in the market are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Unicharm launched the cool sanitary napkin 'Sofy COOL' in India. The newly introduced product comes along with a revolutionary "Coolpad Technology," which gives a feeling of coolness for an "Irritation Free Period."

The research thoroughly establishes critical Feminine Hygiene Products Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

In recent years, concerns regarding feminine hygiene have increased significantly around the globe. Menstruation has been considered as a taboo in various underdeveloped and developed economies, which has led to negligence toward the importance of having proper menstrual hygiene.

Multiple initiatives are being undertaken to increase awareness regarding adequate practice during menstruation; guidelines under the Menstrual Hygiene Practices have been released. Menstrual hygiene management (MHM) practices differ widely worldwide and generally depend on the individual’s personal preferences, socioeconomic status, local traditions and beliefs, and access to water and sanitation resources.

As a part of spreading awareness, Global Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated annually on 28th May. Also, in 2018, ~310 organizations educated ~27.2 million girls across 134 countries. Hence, with a rise in the importance of appropriate measures for feminine hygiene, the demand for feminine hygiene products is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

The Feminine Hygiene Products Market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Feminine Hygiene Products Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Feminine Hygiene Products across the globe.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global Feminine Hygiene Products market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons. The primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in this industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market:

1. Which are the most widely used feminine hygiene products?

Answer: - Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others. Menstrual products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and menstrual cups are used widely among women and girls in recent years. The availability of these products through various distribution mediums such as supermarkets, general pharmacy stores, and others, is expected to fuel the use of these products. Also, during recent years, various government bodies across the globe have exempted the tax applied on menstrual products such as tampons and sanitary napkins, which has further increased the affordability of the product among the women living in low-income communities as well.

2. What are the trends observed in the feminine hygiene products?

Answer: - During recent years, there has been a rise in the preference for organic products for feminine hygiene, as these products assure no or limited risk of side effects. The number of menstrual care companies focusing on providing tampons and pads made from 100% organic cotton has increased. Since 2014, there has been a rise in the number of female-led startups such as Aunt Flow, Cora, Lola, Kali box, Ellebox, Easy, and others offering 100% organic tampons or pads. Also, leading players such as Procter & Gamble have launched organic pads and tampons in the market recently.

3. What is the average cost of feminine hygiene products in the market?

Answer: - The price of feminine hygiene products across the globe highly varies based on various factors such as the manufacturing location and the inclusion of taxes as per government norms. Among sanitary napkins, the price ranges from US$ 0.33 to US$ 12 per piece. Whereas, cleaning and deodorizing products such as washes, cost approximately US$10- US$13 per bottle.



