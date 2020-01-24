Draft law authorising circulation of new banknotes gets green light

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 24 - Angolan Parliament approved on Thursday a draft law authorising the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to put into circulation the new family of kwanza bills.,

The exercise took place during the 4th Ordinary Plenary Session of the National Assembly, in which the MPs approved the Law with 121 votes in favour none against and 53 abstentions.

The new family of national currency is expected to enter into circulation in the first half of this year.

The sphinx of the new Kwanzas banknotes has only the picture of the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto.

The new notes, in the face value of 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000 and 10000 kwanzas, called “2020 Series”, were also illustrated with the natural wonders of Angola.

The 200 kwanza banknotes include the Black Stones from Pungo a Ndongo (Malange), 500 'features Tundavala Cleft (Huila), 1,000 to the Central Highlands (Huambo), 2,000 to Serra da Leba (Huíla), 5,000 the ruins of the Cathedral of São Salvador of Congo (Zaire) and 10,000 the Caves of Zenzo (Uige).

The session also approved the laws on Covert Actions for the purposes of Criminal Prevention and Investigation, Cell Identification or Location and Electronic Surveillance for the purposes of Criminal Prevention and Repression, in the areas of Environmental Conservation and the Securities Code.

The MPs discussed and approved, on general basis, the Proposals for Expropriation for Public Utility, Civil Requisition Law and the draft Resolution that approves the Budget of the National Assembly.

