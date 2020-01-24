The global market for Plant Biostimulants is projected to reach US$3. 8 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus of governments worldwide to reduce agriculture’s growing carbon footprint and make it more sustainable.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biostimulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW

This goal comes against the backdrop of the challenges involved in feeding a growing global population. As pressure on food production and crop yields increase, there is an even greater need to make agriculture more resilient and efficient in an eco-friendly manner. Comprising of both natural and biosynthetic substances, plant biostimulants offer a green way forward in this direction by promising to reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on toxic and environmentally polluting chemical fertilizers. Benefits offered by plant biostimulants include enhanced plant tolerance to abiotic stresses; natural enhancement of a plant’s metabolism for better quality yield; more efficient nutrient assimilation, absorption, translocation and use; and enhanced soil fertility. A majority of biostimulants available today are biosynthetic as they are extracted from plant and animal sources and processed in a laboratory with engineered biosynthetic production methods that mimics pathways/processes modeled after chemicals reactions in living organisms. For example are all waste-derived biostimulants i.e. protein hydrolysates (PHs) that include polypeptides, oligopeptides, and amino acids which are manufactured from hydrolyzed protein-rich waste; and other preparations such as enzymes, micronutrients, and other compounds manufactured as a result of chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis. Natural biostimulants are an emerging group of plant biostimulants defined as the use of microorganism such as fungi and bacteria. Popular fungi used as biostimulants include Glomus intraradices; Trichoderma atroviride; Trichoderma reesei; and Heteroconium chaetospira, among others. Bacteria, fungi and yeasts have the ability to promote plant growth by enabling biocontrol of plant pathogen that retard growth. These microorganisms produce hormone-like substances that positively influence biological processes that regulate plant physiology, metabolism, morphology and interactions within the agroecosystem. Continuous research in the area of soil based organisms is enabling greater understanding of the complex world of bacteria leading to the development of new categories of microbiome ecosystem. "Crop probiotics" are now poised to emerge into powerful new plant biostimulants solutions

- A major factor influencing growth in the market is the projected increase in demand for organic foods to over US$300 billion by 2022 and a parallel rise in organic farming area to a record high of 75 million hectares by 2020. Expected global population growth to over 8.5 billion by 2030 brings special focus on food security, crop productivity and yields. In addition, the growing CO2 footprint of fertilizers is raising concerns forcing the regulatory authorities to crack down on indiscriminate use of fertilizers. A case in point is the growing CO2 Footprint of Ammonium Nitrate, the most common chemical fertilizer. The use of this fertilizer accounts for the largest share of emissions, approximately 40%, during its production and use. The proposed imposition of agriculture carbon tax in several developed countries worldwide is additionally encouraging robust penetration of environmentally friendly farming practices in world’s farms. For instance, over 35% of farming practices worldwide is based on eco-friendly approaches. In response to the growing need for eco-friendly solutions, investments in plant science is growing as measured by projected spending on agricultural biotechnology which is projected to reach US$60 billion by 2024. All of these factors combine to provide robust growth opportunities for plant biostimulants. Interestingly, growth in hydroponics is driving increased demand for seaweed extracts. The growing trend towards greenhouse horticulture as an intensive farming method to grow crops with less water, artificially managed temperature and protected from natural climatic and environmental conditions will also spur growth of biostimulants such as protein hydrolysates, humic and fulvic acids. The United States, Europe and Latin America represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 72.5% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world’s largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs. The Chinese government focuses on farmer education to enhance awareness over crop economics and risk management and stay abreast of new developments in technology, science and business.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Bayer CropScience AG, Biolchim S.p.A.,Ilsa S.p.A, Isagro SpA, ITALPOLLINA S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand Inc., Leili Group, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta International AG, Trade Corporation International S.A., UPL Limited, Valagro SpA, Yara International ASA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW



PLANT BIOSTIMULANTS MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry

Lack of Standard Definition: A Major Challenge

Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market

Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth

Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants

Regulatory Constraints

Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes

Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption

Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research

Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles

Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels Biostimulant Market

Competition

Market Characterized by Fragmentation

More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space

Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acadian Seaplants Limited (Canada)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy)

Ilsa S.p.A (Italy)

Isagro SpA (Italy)

ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)

Leili Group (China)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark )

Syngenta International AG (Switzerland)

Trade Corporation International S.A. (Spain)

UPL Limited (India)

Valagro SpA (Italy)

Yara International ASA (Norway)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way Forward

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2

and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants

World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on Biostimulants

Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015 - 2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Plant Biostimulants

Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)

Growing Applications to Expand Market Value

Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space

Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth

Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants

Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for Production of High-Quality Food

Amino Acids: A Key Segment

Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants

Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids

Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth

Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function

Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential

Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to Participants

Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress

Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by Crop Plant

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biostimulants - Definition

Types of Biostimulants

Based on Type of Active Ingredient

Amino Acids

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Seaweed Extracts

Others

Protein Hydrolysates

By Mode of Application

Biostimulants by Crop Type

Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plant Biostimulants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plant Biostimulants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plant Biostimulants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Amino Acid (Active Ingredient) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Amino Acid (Active Ingredient) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Amino Acid (Active Ingredient) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Humic Acid (Active Ingredient) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Humic Acid (Active Ingredient) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Humic Acid (Active Ingredient) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fulvic Acid (Active Ingredient) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fulvic Acid (Active Ingredient) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fulvic Acid (Active Ingredient) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Seaweed Extracts (Active Ingredient) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Seaweed Extracts (Active Ingredient) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Seaweed Extracts (Active Ingredient) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Protein Hydrolysates (Active Ingredient) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Protein Hydrolysates (Active Ingredient) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Protein Hydrolysates (Active Ingredient) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Active Ingredients (Active Ingredient) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Active Ingredients (Active Ingredient) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Active Ingredients (Active Ingredient) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 22: Biosynthetic Biostimulants (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Biosynthetic Biostimulants (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Biosynthetic Biostimulants (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Natural Biostimulants (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Natural Biostimulants (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Natural Biostimulants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Foliar (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Foliar (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Foliar (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Soil (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Soil (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Soil (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Seed (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Seed (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Seed (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

US Farm Bill Sets Stage for Regulatory Scrutiny of Biostimulants

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Plant Biostimulants Market in the United States by Active Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Plant Biostimulants Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Plant Biostimulants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Plant Biostimulants Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review by Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Plant Biostimulants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to

Table 51: Plant Biostimulants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Plant Biostimulants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Plant Biostimulants Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Plant Biostimulants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Plant Biostimulants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Plant Biostimulants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Plant Biostimulants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plant Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Plant Biostimulants Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Plant Biostimulants Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 64: Chinese Plant Biostimulants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Plant Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Plant Biostimulants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Plant Biostimulants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Plant Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Plant Biostimulants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Plant Biostimulants Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Plant Biostimulants Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Plant Biostimulants Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018-2025

Table 77: Plant Biostimulants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Plant Biostimulants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Plant Biostimulants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Plant Biostimulants Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Plant Biostimulants Market in France by Active Ingredient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Plant Biostimulants Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Plant Biostimulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Plant Biostimulants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Plant Biostimulants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Plant Biostimulants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Plant Biostimulants Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Plant Biostimulants Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Plant Biostimulants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Plant Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Plant Biostimulants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Plant Biostimulants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Plant Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Plant Biostimulants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Plant Biostimulants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Plant Biostimulants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Plant Biostimulants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Plant Biostimulants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plant Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Plant Biostimulants Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Plant Biostimulants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review by Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Plant Biostimulants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 126: Plant Biostimulants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Plant Biostimulants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Plant Biostimulants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018-2025

Table 131: Plant Biostimulants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Plant Biostimulants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Plant Biostimulants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Plant Biostimulants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

India

Market Analytics

Table 139: Plant Biostimulants Market in Asia-Pacific by Active Ingredient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Plant Biostimulants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Plant Biostimulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Brazil Remains Primary Biostimulants Market

Colombia

Market Analytics

Table 148: Latin American Plant Biostimulants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Plant Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Plant Biostimulants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Plant Biostimulants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Plant Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Plant Biostimulants Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Plant Biostimulants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 157: Rest of World Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Rest of World Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review by Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: Plant Biostimulants Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Rest of World Plant Biostimulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Rest of World Plant Biostimulants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Plant Biostimulants Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Rest of World Plant Biostimulants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Plant Biostimulants Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of World Plant Biostimulants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 137)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.