Global Vinyl Windows Industry

Global shipments of Vinyl Prime Windows are projected to exceed 211. 9 million units by 2025, driven by growing investments in energy efficient building products and solutions chiefly for their ability to bring in high ROI benefits.

Recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global ’green’ building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020. The scenario is poised to generate stable opportunities for all players in the construction value chain, including construction materials.

- Benefits of vinyl as a material for windows include high thermal efficiency in comparison to wood or aluminum; easy customization; design flexibility in developing a wide range of styles, shapes and sizes to suite varied home decor; eliminates the need for painting; lesser maintenance load; higher durability; intrinsic noise dampening characteristics; cost benefits and ability to boost overall home value. Vinyl is also recyclable and has longer life as they are less prone to rusting or corrosion, making them environment friendly. High degree of versatility and flexibility means vinyl windows can be easily customized to non-standard sized and shaped windows. Demand also will benefit from the growing trend towards green buildings; and favorable government support for sustainable and energy-efficient construction. Product innovations and improved functionality will continue to remain key focus areas for manufacturers. The growing trend towards transforming patio spaces into extended living rooms is helping drive demand for various patio porch windows options among which vinyl patio doors gains the maximum interest for their durability and low maintenance benefits. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.7% of the market, supported by stringent enforcement of building energy efficiency mandates and stable demand for replacement windows in the retrofit market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period led by the projected 5% to 6% growth of the domestic construction industry between the period 2020 to 2024. Rapid urbanization, development of mega cities, government focus on infrastructure development, strong industrialization and increased construction of manufacturing/industrial facilities, are key factors driving this projected growth.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Andersen Corporation, Anglian Group Plc, Atrium Windows and Doors, Croft LLC, Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd., Deceuninck N.V., ENERGI Fenestration Solutions, Groupe Lapeyre, Harvey Building Products, International Window Corporation, Jeld-Wen Inc., Kaycan Ltd., Masco Corp., PGT Innovations Inc., Primax Compozit Home Systems, Vinyltek Windows, Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc., Weru GmbH.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Vinyl Windows

Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows

Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments

World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions

World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium

Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge

Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Andersen Corporation (USA)

Anglian Group Plc (UK)

Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)

Cornerstone Building Brands (USA)

Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)

Atrium Windows and Doors (USA)

Croft LLC (USA)

Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)

Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)

ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)

Groupe Lapeyre (France)

Harvey Building Products (USA)

Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)

International Window Corporation (USA)

Internorm International GmbH (Austria)

Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)

Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)

Masco Corp. (USA)

MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)

Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)

OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)

Pella Corporation (USA)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Primax Compozit Home Systems (USA)

Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)

Vinyltek Windows (Canada)

Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

Weru GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum

World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales (Value) by Region/Country (2018)

Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Sector

Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market

Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Global Construction Output by Region (2018): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment: 2018-2022

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending

Population Growth

World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050

Rapid Urbanization

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Standards of Living

Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes

Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials

Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials

Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 202 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 221)

