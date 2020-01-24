Global Vinyl Windows Industry
Global shipments of Vinyl Prime Windows are projected to exceed 211. 9 million units by 2025, driven by growing investments in energy efficient building products and solutions chiefly for their ability to bring in high ROI benefits.
Recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global ’green’ building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020. The scenario is poised to generate stable opportunities for all players in the construction value chain, including construction materials.
- Benefits of vinyl as a material for windows include high thermal efficiency in comparison to wood or aluminum; easy customization; design flexibility in developing a wide range of styles, shapes and sizes to suite varied home decor; eliminates the need for painting; lesser maintenance load; higher durability; intrinsic noise dampening characteristics; cost benefits and ability to boost overall home value. Vinyl is also recyclable and has longer life as they are less prone to rusting or corrosion, making them environment friendly. High degree of versatility and flexibility means vinyl windows can be easily customized to non-standard sized and shaped windows. Demand also will benefit from the growing trend towards green buildings; and favorable government support for sustainable and energy-efficient construction. Product innovations and improved functionality will continue to remain key focus areas for manufacturers. The growing trend towards transforming patio spaces into extended living rooms is helping drive demand for various patio porch windows options among which vinyl patio doors gains the maximum interest for their durability and low maintenance benefits. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.7% of the market, supported by stringent enforcement of building energy efficiency mandates and stable demand for replacement windows in the retrofit market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period led by the projected 5% to 6% growth of the domestic construction industry between the period 2020 to 2024. Rapid urbanization, development of mega cities, government focus on infrastructure development, strong industrialization and increased construction of manufacturing/industrial facilities, are key factors driving this projected growth.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Andersen Corporation, Anglian Group Plc, Atrium Windows and Doors, Croft LLC, Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd., Deceuninck N.V., ENERGI Fenestration Solutions , Groupe Lapeyre, Harvey Building Products, International Window Corporation, Jeld-Wen Inc., Kaycan Ltd., Masco Corp., PGT Innovations Inc., Primax Compozit Home Systems, Vinyltek Windows, Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc., Weru GmbH.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments
World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium
Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge
Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Andersen Corporation (USA)
Anglian Group Plc (UK)
Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)
Cornerstone Building Brands (USA)
Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)
Atrium Windows and Doors (USA)
Croft LLC (USA)
Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)
Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)
ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)
Groupe Lapeyre (France)
Harvey Building Products (USA)
Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)
International Window Corporation (USA)
Internorm International GmbH (Austria)
Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)
Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)
Masco Corp. (USA)
MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)
Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)
OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)
Pella Corporation (USA)
PGT Innovations, Inc. (USA)
Primax Compozit Home Systems (USA)
Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)
Vinyltek Windows (Canada)
Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Weru GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum
World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales (Value) by Region/Country (2018)
Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Sector
Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Global Construction Output by Region (2018): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022
Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment: 2018-2022
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending
Population Growth
World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050
Rapid Urbanization
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Standards of Living
Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes
Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials
Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
United States: Major Consumer of Vinyl Windows
Rising Popularity of Vinyl-based Building Products Aids Market Expansion
Residential Windows & Doors Market in the US (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material
New Residential Windows Market in the US (2018): Percentage Breakdown of New Sales by Type of Material by Region
Replacement/Remodeling Windows Market in the US (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Type of Material by Region
Resiliency in the Construction Sector Strongly Favors Vinyl Windows Market
Trend Towards Smaller and Sustainable Homes Creates Opportunities
Percentage Breakdown of US Non-Residential Construction Investments by Segment: 2019
Percentage Breakdown of US Construction Investments by Segment: 2019
Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2013-2019)
Vinyl Windows Gain Traction in Replacement and Remodelling Programs
Growing Prominence of Thermally Insulated and Energy-Efficient Buildings Drives Demand
Percentage Breakdown of Energy Usage in the US by Sector: 2019
Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Residential Sector by End-Use: 2019
Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Commercial Sector by End-Use: 2019
Favorable Legislations Augment Use Case of Vinyl Windows
Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United States (2010-2018)
The US EPA’s Energy Star Program Favors Adoption of Vinyl Windows
Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Fixed or Picture Window Models by Frame Type: 2019
Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Casement Style Window Models by Frame Type: 2019
Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Horizontal Slider Window Models by Frame Type: 2019
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
A High-Growth Market for Vinyl Windows
Construction Industry Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Chinese Construction Output (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2
, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Construction Spending by Segment: 2018
Urbanization: Positive Impact on Vinyl Windows Market
Urban Population as a Proportion of Total Population in China: 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Urban Population Growth Rate in China by City Cluster (2010-2020)
EUROPE
Europe Remains a Prominent Regional Market for Vinyl Windows
Higher Share of Space Heating in Energy Consumption Extends Potential Opportunities to Vinyl Windows Market: Space Heating as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption Select European Countries (2018)
Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major Countries in Europe (2014-2019)
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Market Gains
Projected Growth in Construction Sector in Select Asia-Pacific Countries by Segment (2016-2024)
Estimated Increase in Urban Population in Select Asia-Pacific Countries (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020
Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending in Asia-Pacific by Sector: 2018
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Lucrative Regional Market
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
Significant Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market in Latin America
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
Brazil Drives Momentum in the Latin American Vinyl Windows Market
CHILE
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
Healthy Trajectory in Construction Sector Bodes Well
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE Drive Construction Investments in the Middle East
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
South Africa: A Major Market in the African Continent
