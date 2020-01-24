Global Consumer Batteries Industry
The global market for Consumer Batteries is projected to reach US$50 billion by 2025, driven by the growing indispensability of batteries in the digital era of laptops, smartphones, tablets, smart electronic wearables and digital cameras.
As the most important portable power source, batteries are omnipresent in virtually every sector that utilizes electronic/electrical equipment.
- In the consumer electronics sector, smartphones need long-lasting batteries; electronic wearables need cost-effective battery solutions; and consumer internet of things (IoT) to reach its full potential needs smart batteries. Consumerism, especially digital consumerism, is driving increased use of digital technology, tools and devices. This rise of digital consumers is supported by a host of factors such as rapid development of internet infrastructure; spread of mobile communication network technologies like 4G and 5G; falling cost of mobile data and voice tariffs; falling prices of smartphones and their rapid penetration. All of these factors have changed the way people consume digital goods and services, leading the way to rapid proliferation of digital devices and platforms. Deeper engagement with digital technologies is further being encouraged by concepts such as consumer IoT; smart homes; and home automation. Against this backdrop of the emergence of the modern digital consumer, the consumer electronics industry is poised to grow from US$322.8 billion in 2018 to over US$623.4 billion by 2024. This emerging opportunity brings batteries into the spotlight as a key enabler of the age of portable electronics and smart mobile computing.
- Manufacturers are investing massive resources into developing new and efficient battery technologies, given the fact that advancements in portability and mobility in the field of telecommunications and computing are limited by battery power dynamics. There is growing pressure on developing energy-dense batteries especially against a backdrop where microprocessor performance has been increasing at a rate much higher than the annual gain in energy capacity in batteries. Growing environmental concerns over climate change is driving the development of green battery chemistries. Lithium battery ranks as the fastest growing type of primary battery supported by benefits such as high energy density; slower rate of self-discharge; low maintenance; smaller and lighter in form factor; low memory effect when compared to nickel-metal hydride rechargeable batteries; quick and rapid charging cycles; longer operating life and durability with the ability to withstand hundreds of charge-discharge cycles. Lithium polymer (LiPo) rechargeable batteries today represent the preferred power source for a wide range of consumer products including battery operated toys, PDAs, laptop computers, smartphones, MP3 players and GPS units, among numerous others. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.5% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period supported by factors such as strong economic growth; growing disposable incomes; rapidly digitalizing lifestyles of the growing base of affluent middle class population and resulting huge appetite for electronic goods. The country, with about two-fifth share of the global batteries output, ranks among the worlds leading suppliers of batteries.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Battery Technology Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., E-One Moli Energy Corp., FDK Corporation, GPB International Limited, Highpower International Inc., Jiangmen TWD Technology Co. Ltd., LG Chem, Maxell Holdings Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ultralife Corporation.
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Battery: An Introduction
Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot
Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments
Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices
Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot
A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry
Primary Alkaline Batteries
Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries
Primary Lithium Batteries
Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries
A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries
Li-Ion vs. Ni-MH vs. Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects
Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries
Other Types
Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA
Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities
Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Secondary Lithium Ion (Battery Chemistry) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019
Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride (Battery Chemistry) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
Secondary Nickel Cadmium (Battery Chemistry) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019
Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
BYD Company Ltd. (China)
Duracell Inc. (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)
FDK Corporation (Japan)
GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
Highpower International Inc. (China)
Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
LG Chem (South Korea)
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Ultralife Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market
Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024
Smartphones
Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models
Tablet PCs
Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Laptop PCs
Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories
Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
Wearables
Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Consumer Drones
Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Social Media and Social Networking
Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H
2019)
Online Video Gaming
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
‘Smart Home’ and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities
Segmental Perspective
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market
Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market
World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others
Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth
Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum
Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type
Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component
Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP, LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC
Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material
Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers
Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier
Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier
Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier
Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material
Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries
Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018
Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum
Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour
Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries
Issues Impeding Growth
Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type
Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market
Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand
Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth
Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others
Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries
World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others
Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight
Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities
Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant
Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion
Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers
Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market
Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore
Eco-Friendly ‘Green’ Batteries: The New Flavor
Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market
Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements
Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs
Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making
Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features
Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries
New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery
Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius
Gbatteries’ BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity
Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan
Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations
Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches
Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements
A Note on World Battery Materials Market
World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches
Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Living Standards
Issues & Challenges
Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive
Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations
Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies
Portable Fuel Cell Batteries
Biofuel Cell
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
