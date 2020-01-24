Global Heavy-duty Pumps Industry
Heavy-duty Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 1%. Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.6 Billion by the year 2025, Centrifugal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$188.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$153.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Centrifugal will reach a market size of US$887.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alfa Laval AB; Baker Hughes, a GE company; Ebara Corporation; Flowserve Corporation; Gardner Denver, Inc.; General Electric Company; Grundfos Holding A/S; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; ITT Corporation; KSB AG; Metso Corporation; Sulzer Ltd.; Weir Group PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heavy-duty Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heavy-duty Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Heavy-duty Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Centrifugal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Centrifugal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Centrifugal (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Positive Displacement (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Positive Displacement (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Positive Displacement (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Processing Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Processing Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Processing Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Heavy-duty Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Heavy-duty Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Heavy-duty Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heavy-duty Pumps:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Heavy-duty Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Heavy-duty Pumps Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Heavy-duty Pumps Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Heavy-duty Pumps Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALFA LAVAL AB
BAKER HUGHES
EBARA CORPORATION
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION
GARDNER DENVER
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GRUNDFOS HOLDING A/S
ITT CORPORATION
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC
KSB AG
METSO CORPORATION
SULZER
WEIR GROUP PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798741/?utm_source=GNW
