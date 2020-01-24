Global High Performance Composites Industry

High Performance Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Thermoset, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.7 Billion by the year 2025, Thermoset will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$567.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$562.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermoset will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Agy Holdings Corp.; Albany International Corp.; Argosy International Inc.; Arkema Group; BASF SE; Crawford Composites, LLC; DowDuPont, Inc.; Formosa Plastics Corporation; GKN PLC; Hexcel Corporation; Huntsman International LLC; Koninklijke Ten Cate BV; Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; Orbital ATK, Inc.; Owens Corning; Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG; SGL Group - The Carbon Company; Solvay SA; Teijin Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.; Tpi Composites, Inc.





IV. COMPETITION



