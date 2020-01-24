Global Honeycomb Core Materials Industry
Honeycomb Core Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 1%. Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Honeycomb Core Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798772/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$51.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paper will reach a market size of US$106.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$194.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Honeycomb Technologies, Inc.; Argosy International Inc.; Axxion Group; Benecore, Inc.; Cartoflex d.o.o.; Corex Honeycomb; Corinth Group; Dufaylite Developments Ltd.; EURO-COMPOSITES® S.A.; Grigeo AB; Hexcel Corporation; Honeycomb Cellpack A/S; Honicel Nederland B.V. (Honicel Group); Koninklijke Ten Cate BV; l’hexagone; Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd.; Packaging Corporation of America; Plascore Incorporated; RhinoKore Composites Solutions LP; Samia Canada Inc.; Suzhou Beecore Honeycomb Materials Co., Ltd.; Ten Cate; The Gill Corporation; Thermhex Waben GmbH; Ti-Vu Plast S.r.l.; Tricel Honeycomb Corporation; Tubus Bauer GmbH; Universal Metaltek
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798772/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Honeycomb Core Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Honeycomb Core Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Honeycomb Core Materials Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Composites (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 5: Composites (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Composites (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Non-composites (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Non-composites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Non-composites (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Paper (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Paper (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Paper (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Aluminum (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Aluminum (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Aluminum (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Thermoplastic (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Thermoplastic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Thermoplastic (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Nomex (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Nomex (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Nomex (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Packaging (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Packaging (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Packaging (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use Industry)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 36: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Honeycomb Core Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Honeycomb Core Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Honeycomb Core Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 48: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Honeycomb
Core Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Honeycomb Core Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Honeycomb Core Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Honeycomb
Core Materials in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Honeycomb Core Materials Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Honeycomb Core Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Chinese Honeycomb Core Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Honeycomb Core Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Honeycomb Core Materials in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Honeycomb Core Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Honeycomb Core Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Honeycomb Core Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Honeycomb Core Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 86: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Honeycomb Core Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Honeycomb Core Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Demand for Honeycomb Core Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Italian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Honeycomb Core Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Honeycomb Core Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Honeycomb Core Materials in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Honeycomb Core Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Honeycomb Core Materials Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Honeycomb Core Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Honeycomb Core Materials in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Honeycomb Core Materials Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 123: Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Honeycomb Core Materials Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 125: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Honeycomb Core Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 128: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Honeycomb Core Materials Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 131: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Honeycomb Core Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Honeycomb Core Materials Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Honeycomb Core Materials Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Honeycomb Core Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Honeycomb Core Materials Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 142: Rest of World Honeycomb Core Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 143: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of World Honeycomb Core Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of World Honeycomb Core Materials Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 148: Rest of World Honeycomb Core Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of World Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED HONEYCOMB TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ARGOSY INTERNATIONAL INC.
AXXION GROUP
BENECORE, INC.
CARTOFLEX D.O.O.
COREX HONEYCOMB
CORINTH GROUP
DUFAYLITE DEVELOPMENTS LTD.
EURO-COMPOSITES® S.A.
GRIGEO AB
HEXCEL CORPORATION
HONEYCOMB CELLPACK A/S
HONICEL NEDERLAND B.V. (HONICEL GROUP)
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV
LSQUARE ECO-PRODUCTS PVT.
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
PLASCORE INCORPORATED
RHINOKORE COMPOSITES SOLUTIONS LP
SAMIA CANADA INC.
SUZHOU BEECORE HONEYCOMB MATERIALS
TEN CATE
THE GILL CORPORATION
THERMHEX WABEN GMBH
TI-VU PLAST S.R.L.
TRICEL HONEYCOMB CORPORATION
TUBUS BAUER GMBH
UNIVERSAL METALTEK
L’HEXAGONE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798772/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.