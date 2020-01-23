Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation Announces Continuance Under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (“Intrinsyc” or the “Company”), now a subsidiary of Lantronix, Inc., announces its continuance into the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the adoption of new articles (the “Articles”). Copies of the certificate of continuation and the Articles have been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .



About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry’s highest-performance edge AI computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of intelligent IoT products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,400 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry’s most advanced processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc was recently acquired by Lantronix, Inc., a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Connectivity solutions provided by Lantronix are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

