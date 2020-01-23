3Gtms Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Expanded breadth of expertise will guide growth of innovative TMS and industry-leading client service

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software (TMS), announced that it has expanded its board of directors, adding some of the most accomplished and strategic minds in the supply chain industry.



“As 3Gtms grows and serves the complex needs of mid-sized and large 3PLs, shippers, brokers, carriers, and others, we are building a board of visionary leaders to support our next stage of growth,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO and founder of 3Gtms. “Our software is architected unlike anything else in the TMS market, and therefore it is essential to build a board that thinks innovatively and creatively. We are pleased to welcome these dedicated individuals.”

Paul Mercadante

Paul Mercadante is a managing director at Sumeru Equity Partners. He is focused on the firm’s hardware and software investments and sits on the investment committee. Prior to co-founding Sumeru Equity Partners, he co-founded and was a managing director of Silver Lake Sumeru, the middle market investment strategy of Silver Lake and predecessor fund to Sumeru Equity Partners. Paul has extensive operating and investing experience in the technology sector.

Sanjeet Mitra

Sanjeet Mitra is a managing director at Sumeru Equity Partners focused on the firm’s software, cloud and hardware company investments and sits on the investment committee. Prior to co-founding Sumeru Equity Partners he was a principal at Silver Lake Sumeru, the middle market investment strategy of Silver Lake and predecessor fund to Sumeru Equity Partners. Sanjeet also worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in San Francisco.

Mark Haller

Mark Haller is a principal of Sumeru Equity Partners. He joined Silver Lake Sumeru in 2012, the middle market investment strategy of Silver Lake and predecessor fund to Sumeru Equity Partners. Prior to joining Silver Lake Sumeru, Mark worked in the Investment Banking Group at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Stuart Kerr

Stuart Kerr is the CEO and owner of ISO Vision LLC, where he performs strategic consulting for private equity firms and helps companies develop go-to-market strategies. Stuart has extensive expertise in growing and managing technology businesses and has held leadership positions at Fleetmatics, TheLadders.com, and NeXT. In addition, Stuart has consulted for Investcorp, Goldman Sachs, Rothschild, and Sumeru Equity Partners. Stuart also serves on the board of Azuga Telematics.

Gary Kowalski

Gary Kowalski began his career at General Motors (GM) and served in a number of executive roles focused on operations, manufacturing and logistics. Prior roles also include president and CEO of Vector SCM, a joint venture between GM and Menlo Logistics in which he served as GM’s lead logistics manager worldwide. Gary also served as vice president of Emery Worldwide, the global heavyweight air cargo subsidiary owned by Con-way’s predecessor, CNF Inc. Most recently, he was senior vice president and chief operating officer of Menlo Logistics, LLC, a $1.8 billion global provider of logistics, transportation management and supply chain services.

Gene Tyndall

Gene Tyndall is executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Tompkins International. Gene has served more than 100 multinational companies, improving their operations and supply chains for competitive advantage and profitable growth. Formerly, he was president of Supply Chain Executive Advisors, president of Ryder Global Supply Chain/Logistics Solutions, and senior partner/leader of the Ernst & Young Global Supply Chain Management Consulting Practice. He was also an Officer in the U.S. Navy.

About 3Gtms, LLC

3Gtms, LLC is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

