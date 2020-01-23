There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,072 in the last 365 days.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.64 per Diluted Common Share and Net Income of $10.0 Million

Company reports net interest margin expansion in fourth quarter and successful year for non-interest expense and non-interest income initiatives

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including net income allocable to common stockholders for the year of $25.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, and $10.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter.

“Our fourth quarter 2019 results indicate the collaborative effort of our retail and deposit teams to price our offerings and meet the needs of our diverse customer base in our regions,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We have remained highly competitive for our customers in all areas while continuing to deliver shareholder value.”

“During many initiatives that have improved our customer experience, responsiveness and satisfaction, we operated with the entrepreneurial spirit that is one of our core values and differentiators,” said Mr. Elliott.  “As a result, our net interest margin and our non-performing asset ratios have shown improvement.  Our focus in 2020 includes continuing to offer the relationship-based customer service that our business clients and consumers value and providing innovative products that help us grow signature deposits, including checking, operating and savings accounts.  We continue to monitor and develop relationships for further business combinations and, as always, we prioritize cultural fit in addition to stockholder value.”

On February 8, 2019, Equity completed its acquisition of two bank locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one bank location in Cordell, Oklahoma, from MidFirst Bank (“MidFirst”) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (“the MidFirst acquisition”).

Notable Items:

  • Net income before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income before taxes of $12.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2018.  Net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense was $13.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  There were no merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Stated diluted income per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.64.  Stated diluted income per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.61.  Merger expenses, adjusted for estimated income tax, were $694 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, or $0.04 per diluted share.
  • On April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. authorized the repurchase of up to 1,100,000 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, from time to time, beginning April 29, 2019 and concluding October 30, 2020.  The repurchase program does not obligate us to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time without notice.  As of December 31, 2019, a total of 421,016 shares have been repurchased under this authorization at an average price of $25.81.

Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total loans held for investment of $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018.  The decrease of $18.8 million includes a decrease of $25.3 million, or 1.0%, partially offset by $6.5 million of loans added in the MidFirst acquisition.
  • Total deposits were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018.  Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking, savings and money market accounts, were $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018.  Signature deposits increased $114.8 million, or 5.4%, including $48.5 million assumed in the MidFirst acquisition.
  • Total assets were $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018.  The MidFirst acquisition added total assets of $98.6 million.
  • Book value per common share was $30.95 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $28.87 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $19.08 at December 31, 2018.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $25.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $10.2 million, principally related to the non-typical specific impairment of $14.5 million ($11.3 million adjusted for taxes) taken during the first quarter of 2019.  Results of operations of the MidFirst acquisition are included in Equity’s 2019 results of operations subsequent to the acquisition on February 8, 2019.  Equity’s financial results also reflect results of operations of our 2018 mergers subsequent to the merger dates.  Equity Bank merged with City Bank and Trust (“CBT”) in Guymon, Oklahoma, on August 23, 2018, and on May 4, 2018, Equity completed mergers with Kansas Bank Corporation (“KBC”), parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton (“FNB”) in Liberal, Kansas and Adams Dairy Bancshares, Inc. (“Adams”), parent company of Adams Dairy Bank in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.61 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.28 for the comparable period of 2018.  Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,843,211 and 15,708,386 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Net interest income was $125.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $124.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.8%.  The additional net interest income was primarily the result of interest-earning assets growing at a faster rate than interest-bearing liabilities due to increases in non-interest-bearing deposits and capital.

Our net interest margin was 3.48% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.81% for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in cost of funds, a reduction in loan fees, additional callable bond premium amortization related to the adoption of ASU 2017-08 and the movement of the aforementioned large credit relationship with the non-typical specific impairment to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded a $14.5 million provision for loss against a credit relationship and subsequently charged off a net of $15.2 million on this credit relationship during the year ended December 31, 2019.  Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $2.4 million, exclusive of the net charge offs related to the previously mentioned credit relationship, as compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the comparable period in 2018.  The increase in adjusted charge-offs year over year was primarily the result of purchased loans moving out of the portfolio.

Total non-interest income was $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $19.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The increase is largely attributable to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and mortgage banking income.

Total non-interest expense was $99.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $94.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  These results include the effect of the May 2018 addition of five locations in southwest Kansas plus one location in Blue Springs, Missouri; the August 2018 addition of one location in Guymon, Oklahoma; and the February 2019 acquisition of two additional locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one location in Cordell, Oklahoma.  In addition, the results reflect added lending, customer service, corporate and operations staff indirectly attributable to mergers and organic growth.  Data processing costs increased due to more accounts, higher transaction volumes and our new online banking platform.  Also, included in non-interest expense for 2019 are expenditures related to the infrastructure around our Trust and Wealth Management business line and increased professional fees associated with the previously disclosed specific credit relationship.  Merger expenses of $915 thousand ($694 thousand after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $7.5 million ($5.7 million after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2018, were also included in non-interest expense.

Equity’s effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 22.2% as compared to 22.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.  For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense was provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the levels of tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits available in each annual period.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income allocable to common stockholders of $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $89 thousand.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.62 for the comparable period in 2018.  Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,684,962 and 16,095,103 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Net interest income was $32.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $33.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a $931 thousand, or 2.8%, decrease.  The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by average rates of interest-earning assets falling at a faster rate than average rates of interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin was 3.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.70% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to a reduction in loan fees, a falling interest rate environment where the average rate of interest-earning assets fell faster than the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities as well as movement of the aforementioned large credit relationship to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $750 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we had net charge-offs of $6.7 million, of which $5.0 million was related to the credit relationship for which we provisioned $14.5 million during the first quarter of 2019, as compared to net charge-offs of $307 thousand for the same period in 2018.  The increase in adjusted net charge-offs year-over-year was primarily the result of purchased loans moving out of the portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $6.6 million, as compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was largely due to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and an increase in mortgage banking.  The increases in debit card income and service charges and fees are principally attributable to the addition of accounts and higher transaction volumes.

Total non-interest expense was $24.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $25.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in non-interest expense is due largely to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, merger expense and FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by increases in other expense, data processing, other real estate owned expense, professional fees and net occupancy and equipment expense.  Non-interest expense does not include any merger expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019.  Merger expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018, totaled $938 thousand ($712 thousand after tax).

Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 23.8%, as compared to 23.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Loans, Deposits and Total Assets

Loans held for investment were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $18.8 million.

As of December 31, 2019, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.48%, as compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2018.  Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 0.85% as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million as of December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.  Nonperforming assets were $39.6 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.98% of total assets.

Total deposits were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $59.9 million.  This decrease included $174.7 million of time deposits and $22.5 million of demand deposits, partially offset by an increase of $137.3 million in savings, NOW and money market deposits and $98.5 million assumed in the MidFirst acquisition.  Signature deposits were $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to roll-off of wholesale deposits.

At December 31, 2019, Equity had consolidated total assets of $3.95 billion, as compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $112.1 million.

Borrowings and Capital

At December 31, 2019, borrowings totaled $383.6 million, as compared to $464.7 million at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in borrowings was principally due to a $60.5 million decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, a $14.4 million decline in retail repurchase agreements and a $6.5 million reduction in bank stock loan.

At December 31, 2019, common stockholders’ equity totaled $478.1 million, $30.95 per common share, as compared to $455.9 million, $28.87 per common share, at December 31, 2018.  Tangible common equity was $320.5 million and tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity was $301.3 million and tangible book value per common share was $19.08 at December 31, 2018.  During the second and third quarters of 2019, the company repurchased a total of 421,016 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock at a total cost of $10.9 million, or $25.81 per share.  There were no shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2019.  The ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.63% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.59% at December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation or an offer to buy any securities. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirement of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature.  These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Statement of Income Data                                        
Net interest income   $ 32,405     $ 31,526     $ 31,288     $ 30,639     $ 33,336  
Provision for loan losses     1,055       679       974       15,646       750  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (3 )     4       7       6       5  
Other non-interest income     6,644       6,568       6,444       5,318       5,444  
Total non-interest income     6,641       6,572       6,451       5,324       5,449  
Merger expense               276       639       938  
Other non-interest expense     24,846       24,223       24,747       24,904       24,200  
Total non-interest expense     24,846       24,223       25,023       25,543       25,138  
Income (loss) before income taxes     13,145       13,196       11,742       (5,226 )     12,897  
Provision for income taxes (benefits)     3,131       2,790       2,510       (1,153 )     2,972  
Net income (loss)     10,014       10,406       9,232       (4,073 )     9,925  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders     10,014       10,406       9,232       (4,073 )     9,925  
Basic earnings (loss) per share     0.65       0.67       0.59       (0.26 )     0.63  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share     0.64       0.66       0.58       (0.26 )     0.62  
                                         
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)                                        
Available-for-sale securities   $ 142,067     $ 152,680     $ 161,082     $ 166,355     $ 168,875  
Held-to-maturity securities     769,059       764,163       766,950       749,493       748,356  
Gross loans held for investment     2,556,652       2,600,924       2,679,985       2,618,986       2,575,408  
Allowance for loan losses     12,232       17,875       17,777       26,340       11,454  
Intangible assets, net     157,518       158,350       159,147       159,944       154,665  
Total assets     3,949,578       4,074,663       4,180,074       4,065,354       4,061,716  
Total deposits     3,063,516       3,106,929       3,185,893       3,260,870       3,123,447  
Non-time deposits     2,230,346       2,177,820       2,192,534       2,220,110       2,115,541  
Borrowings     383,632       480,000       515,582       331,221       464,676  
Total liabilities     3,471,518       3,607,613       3,721,668       3,611,891       3,605,775  
Total stockholders’ equity     478,060       467,050       458,406       453,463       455,941  
Tangible common equity*     320,542       308,700       299,259       293,519       301,276  
                                         
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average)                                        
Investment securities   $ 911,923     $ 926,839     $ 924,914     $ 918,804     $ 893,642  
Total gross loans receivable     2,568,301       2,646,454       2,655,256       2,560,030       2,590,610  
Interest-earnings assets     3,563,642       3,657,970       3,665,618       3,560,815       3,578,487  
Total assets     3,932,909       4,030,606       4,025,764       3,926,359       3,935,722  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,563,519       2,673,007       2,726,443       2,709,596       2,501,227  
Borrowings     377,561       390,562       347,103       269,492       480,417  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,941,080       3,063,569       3,073,546       2,979,088       2,981,644  
Total deposits     3,055,275       3,152,785       3,200,624       3,178,164       2,991,657  
Total liabilities     3,459,347       3,567,354       3,568,661       3,466,646       3,486,272  
Total stockholders' equity     473,562       463,252       457,103       459,713       449,450  
Tangible common equity*     315,569       304,492       297,541       302,398       294,506  
                                         
Performance ratios                                        
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     1.01 %     1.02 %     0.92 %     (0.42 )%     1.00 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized     8.39 %     8.91 %     8.10 %     (3.59 )%     8.76 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*     13.42 %     14.38 %     13.29 %     (4.62 )%     14.17 %
Yield on loans annualized     5.67 %     5.70 %     5.74 %     5.79 %     5.91 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized     1.32 %     1.56 %     1.64 %     1.61 %     1.45 %
Cost of total deposits annualized     1.11 %     1.32 %     1.40 %     1.37 %     1.21 %
Net interest margin annualized     3.61 %     3.42 %     3.42 %     3.49 %     3.70 %
Efficiency ratio*     63.63 %     63.59 %     65.59 %     69.26 %     62.40 %
Non-interest income / average assets     0.67 %     0.65 %     0.64 %     0.55 %     0.55 %
Non-interest expense / average assets     2.51 %     2.38 %     2.49 %     2.64 %     2.53 %
                                         
Capital Ratios                                        
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.02 %     8.48 %     8.26 %     8.37 %     8.60 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     11.63 %     11.05 %     10.46 %     10.46 %     10.95 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.15 %     11.56 %     10.95 %     10.96 %     11.45 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.59 %     12.19 %     11.56 %     11.87 %     11.86 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     12.10 %     11.46 %     10.97 %     11.15 %     11.23 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*     8.45 %     7.88 %     7.44 %     7.52 %     7.71 %
Book value per common share   $ 30.95     $ 30.25     $ 29.45     $ 28.66     $ 28.87  
Tangible book value per common share*   $ 20.75     $ 19.99     $ 19.23     $ 18.55     $ 19.08  
Tangible book value per diluted common share*   $ 20.39     $ 19.73     $ 18.99     $ 18.30     $ 18.73  

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 2. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the year ended     For the year ended  
  December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1) $ 2,607,640     $ 149,298       5.73 %   $ 2,388,509     $ 137,048       5.74 %
Total securities   920,618       23,519       2.55 %     805,855       22,032       2.73 %
Federal funds sold and other   83,887       2,682       3.20 %     77,681       2,476       3.19 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,612,145       175,499       4.86 %     3,272,045       161,556       4.94 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   1,699,952       21,008       1.24 %     1,401,326       12,683       0.91 %
Certificates of deposit   967,803       19,906       2.06 %     836,298       13,004       1.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,667,755       40,914       1.53 %     2,237,624       25,687       1.15 %
FHLB advances & LOC   277,328       6,667       2.40 %     430,490       9,039       2.10 %
Other borrowings   69,270       2,060       2.97 %     72,062       2,032       2.82 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,014,353       49,641       1.65 %     2,740,176       36,758       1.34 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 125,858                     $ 124,798          
Interest rate spread                   3.21 %                     3.60 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.48 %                     3.81 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed.  Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  


  For the year ended  
  December 31, 2019 vs. 2018  
  Total Increase/(Decrease)  
  Volume
Variance(1) 		    Yield/Rate
Variance(1) 		    Total
Variance 		 
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans $ 12,547     $ (297 )   $ 12,250  
Total securities   2,955       (1,468 )     1,487  
Federal funds sold and other   198       8       206  
Total interest-earning assets   15,700       (1,757 )     13,943  
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   3,125       5,200       8,325  
Certificates of deposit   2,261       4,641       6,902  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,386       9,841       15,227  
FHLB advances & LOC   (3,548 )     1,176       (2,372 )
Other borrowings   (80 )     108       28  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,758       11,125       12,883  
                       
Net interest income $ 13,942     $ (12,882 )   $ 1,060  
                       
(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.  
   

TABLE 3. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1) $ 2,568,301     $ 36,687       5.67 %   $ 2,590,610     $ 38,564       5.91 %
Total securities   911,923       5,652       2.46 %     893,642       6,360       2.82 %
Federal funds sold and other   83,418       645       3.07 %     94,235       656       2.76 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,563,642       42,984       4.79 %     3,578,487       45,580       5.05 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   1,683,157       4,094       0.97 %     1,524,972       4,528       1.18 %
Certificates of deposit   880,362       4,439       2.00 %     976,255       4,593       1.87 %
  Total interest-bearing deposits   2,563,519       8,533       1.32 %     2,501,227       9,121       1.45 %
FHLB advances & LOC   310,592       1,564       2.00 %     395,239       2,491       2.50 %
Other borrowings   66,969       482       2.86 %     85,178       632       2.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,941,080       10,579       1.43 %     2,981,644       12,244       1.63 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 32,405                     $ 33,336          
Interest rate spread                   3.36 %                     3.42 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.61 %                     3.70 %
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed.  Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  


  For the three months ended  
  December 31, 2019 vs. 2018  
  Total Increase/(Decrease)  
  Volume
Variance(1) 		    Yield/Rate
Variance (1) 		    Total
Variance 		 
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans $ (330 )   $ (1,547 )   $ (1,877 )
Total securities   126       (834 )     (708 )
Federal funds sold and other   (79 )     68       (11 )
Total interest-earning assets   (283 )     (2,313 )     (2,596 )
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Total interest-bearing demand and savings   449       (883 )     (434 )
Certificates of deposit   (470 )     316       (154 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (21 )     (567 )     (588 )
FHLB advances & LOC   (478 )     (449 )     (927 )
Other borrowings   (119 )     (31 )     (150 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (618 )     (1,047 )     (1,665 )
                       
Net interest income $ 335     $ (1,266 )   $ (931 )
                       
(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.  
   

TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 88,973     $ 192,735  
Federal funds sold     318       83  
Cash and cash equivalents     89,291       192,818  
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks     2,498       4,991  
Available-for-sale securities     142,067       168,875  
Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $783,912 and $739,989     769,059       748,356  
Loans held for sale     5,933       2,972  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,232 and $11,454     2,544,420       2,563,954  
Other real estate owned, net     8,293       6,372  
Premises and equipment, net     84,478       80,442  
Bank-owned life insurance     75,103       73,105  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     31,137       29,214  
Interest receivable     15,738       17,372  
Goodwill     136,432       131,712  
Core deposit intangibles, net     19,907       21,725  
Other     25,222       19,808  
Total assets   $ 3,949,578     $ 4,061,716  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Deposits                
Demand   $ 481,298     $ 503,831  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits     481,298       503,831  
Savings, NOW and money market     1,749,048       1,611,710  
Time     833,170       1,007,906  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,582,218       2,619,616  
Total deposits     3,063,516       3,123,447  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     35,708       50,068  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     324,373       384,898  
Bank stock loan     8,990       15,450  
Subordinated debentures     14,561       14,260  
Contractual obligations     5,836       3,965  
Interest payable and other liabilities     18,534       13,687  
Total liabilities     3,471,518       3,605,775  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock     174       173  
Additional paid-in capital     382,731       379,085  
Retained earnings     125,757       101,326  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3 )     (4,867 )
Employee stock loans     (77 )     (121 )
Treasury stock     (30,522 )     (19,655 )
Total stockholders’ equity     478,060       455,941  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,949,578     $ 4,061,716  
                 

TABLE 5. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended
December 31, 		    Year ended
December 31, 		 
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Interest and dividend income                                
Loans, including fees   $ 36,687     $ 38,564     $ 149,298     $ 137,048  
Securities, taxable     4,615       5,272       19,339       17,943  
Securities, nontaxable     1,037       1,088       4,180       4,089  
Federal funds sold and other     645       656       2,682       2,476  
Total interest and dividend income     42,984       45,580       175,499       161,556  
Interest expense                                
Deposits     8,533       9,121       40,914       25,687  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     39       37       155       114  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,564       2,491       6,667       9,039  
Bank stock loan     147       283       654       731  
Subordinated debentures     296       312       1,251       1,187  
Total interest expense     10,579       12,244       49,641       36,758  
                                 
Net interest income     32,405       33,336       125,858       124,798  
Provision for loan losses     1,055       750       18,354       3,961  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     31,350       32,586       107,504       120,837  
Non-interest income                                
Service charges and fees     2,241       2,029       8,672       7,250  
Debit card income     2,101       1,736       8,230       6,178  
Mortgage banking     770       281       2,469       1,298  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     503       518       1,997       2,199  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (3 )     5       14       (9 )
Other     1,029       880       3,606       2,809  
Total non-interest income     6,641       5,449       24,988       19,725  
Non-interest expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits     11,918       13,137       52,122       48,018  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,342       2,188       8,674       8,126  
Data processing     2,688       2,257       10,124       8,094  
Professional fees     1,358       1,157       4,733       3,402  
Advertising and business development     901       916       3,075       3,002  
Telecommunications     486       523       2,079       1,775  
FDIC insurance     109       325       1,228       1,536  
Courier and postage     328       304       1,348       1,183  
Free nationwide ATM cost     440       369       1,680       1,355  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     821       740       3,169       2,443  
Loan expense     267       195       875       1,005  
Other real estate owned     381       (23 )     707       (71 )
Merger expenses           938       915       7,462  
Other     2,807       2,112       8,906       7,057  
Total non-interest expense     24,846       25,138       99,635       94,387  
Income before income tax     13,145       12,897       32,857       46,175  
Provision for income taxes     3,131       2,972       7,278       10,350  
Net income and net income allocable to common stockholders   $ 10,014     $ 9,925     $ 25,579     $ 35,825  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.65     $ 0.63     $ 1.64     $ 2.33  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 0.62     $ 1.61     $ 2.28  
                                 

TABLE 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Total stockholders' equity   $ 478,060     $ 467,050     $ 458,406     $ 453,463     $ 455,941  
Less: goodwill     136,432       136,432       136,432       136,432       131,712  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     19,907       20,727       21,512       22,296       21,725  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net     5       7       8       10       11  
Less: naming rights, net     1,174       1,184       1,195       1,206       1,217  
Tangible common equity   $ 320,542     $ 308,700     $ 299,259     $ 293,519     $ 301,276  
Common shares issued at period end     15,444,434       15,440,334       15,563,873       15,820,303       15,793,095  
RSU shares vested                       108        
Common shares outstanding at period end     15,444,434       15,440,334       15,563,873       15,820,411       15,793,095  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end     15,719,810       15,647,456       15,758,747       16,036,700       16,085,729  
Book value per common share   $ 30.95     $ 30.25     $ 29.45     $ 28.66     $ 28.87  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.75     $ 19.99     $ 19.23     $ 18.55     $ 19.08  
Tangible book value per diluted common share   $ 20.39     $ 19.73     $ 18.99     $ 18.30     $ 18.73  
                                         
Total assets   $ 3,949,578     $ 4,074,663     $ 4,180,074     $ 4,065,354     $ 4,061,716  
Less: goodwill     136,432       136,432       136,432       136,432       131,712  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     19,907       20,727       21,512       22,296       21,725  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net     5       7       8       10       11  
Less: naming rights, net     1,174       1,184       1,195       1,206       1,217  
Tangible assets   $ 3,792,060     $ 3,916,313     $ 4,020,927     $ 3,905,410     $ 3,907,051  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     12.10 %     11.46 %     10.97 %     11.15 %     11.23 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.45 %     7.88 %     7.44 %     7.52 %     7.71 %
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 473,562     $ 463,252     $ 457,103     $ 459,713     $ 449,450  
Less: average intangible assets     157,993       158,760       159,562       157,315       154,944  
Average tangible common equity   $ 315,569     $ 304,492     $ 297,541     $ 302,398     $ 294,506  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 10,014     $ 10,406     $ 9,232     $ (4,073 )   $ 9,925  
Amortization of intangible assets     833       797       797       791       752  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization     175       167       167       166       158  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 10,672     $ 11,036     $ 9,862     $ (3,448 )   $ 10,519  
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized     8.39 %     8.91 %     8.10 %     (3.59 )%     8.76 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized     13.42 %     14.38 %     13.29 %     (4.62 )%     14.17 %
Non-interest expense   $ 24,846     $ 24,223     $ 25,023     $ 25,543     $ 25,138  
Less: merger expenses                 276       639       938  
Non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses   $ 24,846     $ 24,223     $ 24,747     $ 24,904     $ 24,200  
Net interest income   $ 32,405     $ 31,526     $ 31,288     $ 30,639     $ 33,336  
Non-interest income     6,641       6,572       6,451       5,324       5,449  
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (3 )     4       7       6       5  
Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions   $ 6,644     $ 6,568     $ 6,444     $ 5,318     $ 5,444  
Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions   $ 39,049     $ 38,094     $ 37,732     $ 35,957     $ 38,780  
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income     63.63 %     63.58 %     66.31 %     71.03 %     64.81 %
Efficiency ratio     63.63 %     63.59 %     65.59 %     69.26 %     62.40 %
                                         

 

